Sara Ali Khan on her Love Aaj Kal being compared with dad Saif’s 2009 film: ‘Not here to please the whole world’

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 12:56 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan is facing a tough situation, perhaps for the first time, in a nascent two-film career. Ever since the first trailer of her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal was released, she has had to face bouncers.

After being incessantly trolled for what Twitter called ‘overacting’, as seen in the trailer, there were immediate comparisons with her father Saif Ali Khan’s 2009 film of the same name. Much worse, her father too mentioned, good-naturedly though, that he too preferred the trailer of his film than that of his daughter’s.

Fielding these questions, Sara told Mid Day that they were not looking at recreating the original film and that she agreed to do so more because it was an Imtiaz Ali film. She said, “I wasn’t looking at replicating the original film. I said yes to the film without reading the script. I had asked Imtiaz sir why we weren’t calling it Love Aaj Kal 2; he explained that the concept is relevant and timeless. The idea is that love means different things for different generations.”

She did agree that being compared to her father’s film could be a challenge. She said, “It’s daunting to be here.” However on the comparisons, she added, “I respect every opinion that comes my way. But I hope people don’t compare it with the 2009 film. We are in the movies and ready to take risks. I am not here to please the whole world. So, I go with what feels right to me.”

For her, working in an Imtiaz Ali film, was about exploring an idea of womanhood. “Zoe [her character] represents the financial and emotional independence of women. In the trailer, she walks up to her love interest and questions him why they aren’t sleeping together. Women talking about sex has become important because you are bringing the focus on their desires.”

Sara is eager that the world see the chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and her. She said, “Our chemistry was [talked about] even before we signed the film. We hope that once people see us in the film, there’s pride waiting for us on the other side.”

