Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan to groove to Aankh Marey with the contestants

A lot of fun is expected on Bigg Boss 12 this weekend as Simmba team including Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and director Rohit Shetty will join host Salman Khan as part of the promotions of their film Simmba. The three shot for the special Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar episode and the pictures indicate they brought the house down with their presence.

Ranveer is known for his energy and Sara for her glam quotient and it will be a treat to watch them together on the show. Sara looked stunning in a short glittery dress as she was dressed to kill in the purple number. Ranveer on the other hand, was decked up in an animal print tee-shirt and denims paired with a jacket.

Sara and Ranveer dance on Simmba song Aankh Marey. R

Ranveer grooves to the music in the Bigg Boss house.

Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh on Bigg Boss 12.

The two will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house and grooving to the beats of their hit number Aankh Marey along with the other house inmates. The trio will also take part in a fun session with Salman, who is known for hosting interesting games for celebrity guests.

Salman Khan have some fun on Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh in the Bigg Boss house.

The special episode will also see one of the contestants walk out of the house. Six house inmates are nominated for evictions this weekend. Except Surbhi Rana, who won the ticket to finale, the remaining contestants face evictions on the basis of audience votes. Among those nominated for the eliminations are Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, Somi Khan, Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary. The reality show is in its 14th week and is one week away from the grand finale scheduled to be held on December 30.

