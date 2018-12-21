Ranveer Singh promotes Simmba, star kids have school function. See pics

Thursday’s Bollywood news was dominated by Priyanka Chopra’s wedding reception in Mumbai, which saw a galaxy of stars descend at Taj Land’s End. Stars such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Kajol, Rekha, Bhumi Pednekar, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor among others came to wish Priyanka and Nick on their marriage. Yet another lot of stars, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor among others were spotted at Dhirubhai Ambani School for their annual function.

However, some stars were snapped going about their routines. Malaika Arora was spotted with her son at the Sequel restaurant while Govinda was seen with his wife at the Siddhivinayak temple. Mira Rajput was seen in a rather casual avatar at Bandra’s Kitchen Garden. Sporting a casual black T-shirt and matching black track bottoms, she looked pretty.

Between dubbing for his film Simmba, promoting it and attending various celebrity receptions like those of Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani, Ranveer took some time out for an interview about marriage, with journalist Anupama Chopra.

The airport was a busy place again with Yami Gautam, Adit Rao Hyadari, Soha Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra and Shabana Azmi being seen there. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter were spotted at the gym. Also seen were Fatima Sana Sheikh and Pooja Hegde.

Check out their pictures here:

Ranveer Singh stopped in Mumbai.

Yami Gautam and Aditi Rao Hydari at airport.

Mira Rajput spotted at Kitchen Garden, Bandra.

Malaika Arora with her son at Sequel.

Govinda at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

Fatima Sana Sheikh in Mumbai.

Pooja Hegde snapped in Mumbai.

(All Viral Bhayani films)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 17:49 IST