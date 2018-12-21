Aishwarya Rai cheers as daughter Aaradhya performs at school annual day, Shah Rukh attends with AbRam. Watch video

It rained Bollywood stars at the Dhirubhai Ambani annual day celebration on Thursday. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan accompanied by husband Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan along with wife Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sussanne Khan were seen at the school to watch their children perform.

Aishwarya arrived with daughter Aaradhya, who was dressed for the occasion in red. Videos of her performing on the stage are online. Sporting two ponytails, Abhishek’s little girl can be seen dancing enthusiastically onstage. She, along with other children, used pom-poms as they danced to the beats of a song. Aaradhya looked very confident dancing and does her steps well.

Karisma, whose son Kiaan Kapoor, studies in the same school, was seen entering the premise. Her sister Kareena Kapoor is away in South Africa with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, for an ad shoot. The couple also celebrated Taimur’s birthday on the beach by cutting a cake.

Aamir Khan’s son, Azad Rao Khan, was also seen in one of the pictures from the school’s annual day celebration. Though his famous parents are nowhere in sight, but Azad -- with make-up on -- can be seen seated next to Aaradhya.

Sussanne Khan, whose sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan study in the same school, was spotted too.

Meanwhile, a picture of AbRam arriving at his school with his parents, Shah Rukh and Gauri, is online.

On the other hand, the other half of Bollywood was busy enjoying at Priyanka Chopra’s reception. A host of Bollywood stars were spotted at Taj Land’s End hotel. Among those who were spotted were Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol, Rekha, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Veterans Asha Bhosle and Randhir Kapoor were also present.

