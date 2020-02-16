Sara Ali Khan turns bride for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020 in Delhi

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 14:46 IST

The Blender’s Pride Fashion Tour made its way to Delhi-NCR and showcasing their collection were designer duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Love Aaj Kal actor Sara Ali Khan turned muse and showstopper for the event that took place at an elaborate set-up in Aerocity. The Blender’s Pride Fashion Tour 2020 is showcasing the work of multiple fashion designers including the late Wendell Rodricks, Gaurav Gupta, Amit Agarwal, Anju Mody, Payal Jain, and will be on display in 4 cities. While Hyderabad and Delhi have been covered, it Kolkata and Mumbai that remain. This is the 15 year of the Fashion Tour, and in Hyderabad designer, Manish Malhotra showcased his collection in an extravagant show with actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan as the showstoppers. The collection showcased by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla was a mix of their traditional designs, palettes and embroidery amalgamated with a more contemporary edge. Highly structured sleeves, blouses and silhouettes dominated the catwalk, and two models wore extremely long black dresses as they sat suspended on circular rings on either side of the stage. The other models walked through the slits of the dresses of the suspended models, and the dresses had typography with Abu-Sandeep’s name on them. The themes of love is love and gender-neutral dressing overtook the ramp.

Sara first walked the ramp in a gold and deep mauve heavily embroidered lehenga, the blouse of which had huge pouffy balloon sleeves, Sara wore a huge neckpiece that covered her blouse completely. Sara walked the ramp gracefully and exited while the models showcased the rest of the collection.

The designs included beautiful lehengas, gararas, salwar kameez, kurtas, long gowns, sarees in beautiful shades of purple, emerald green, pastel green, blue, yellow, indigo, white and more. Ranaut, a transgender model also walked the ramp in a beautiful pink saree by the designer duo. The collection for men was very interesting, with a lot of edgy and kitschy designs and typography. The collection had very interesting denim pieces that had typography including words like “mard”, bejewelled eyes and lips, among other things. The shoes for men were with heels and had some super kitschy and eclectic embellishments on them.

The show was very well choreographed and the music was on point, it was closed by Sara who took to the stage again in a beautiful pink lehenga in classic Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla fashion, she wore a huge chaadar-style red dupatta over her bridal lehenga, the red dupatta had a patch of black in the middle and looked beautiful on Sara. At the end of the show, all the models and the designer duo along with Sara got onto the ramp and danced it out.

It is quite a well-known fact that Sara loves her traditional clothes and that Abu-Sandeep are most definitely her favourites. The actor said, “I have a personal relationship with Abu-Sandeep, they have been friends with my mom since years and it was an honour to walk for them. The collection is a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary design.” Sara’s mother, Amrita Singh, has been a big supporter of the duo’s work ever since they launched their collections in the industry.

On the work front, Sara is basking in the success of her latest film, Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, the prequel of which starred Sara’s father, Saif Ali Khan. In the 2020 version of the film, Kartik Aaryan play’s the romantic lead to Sara’s character. Sara is also shooting for Coolie No. 1 along with Varun Dhawan.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter