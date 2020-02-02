Sara Ali Khan, Alaya F, Ananya Panday: Best and worst dressed celebrities this week

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 17:07 IST

With back to back movies, fashion shows and events surrounding the Bollywood fraternity, many actors have been spotted around town making public appearances. Many stylish appearances were seen this week from the likes of Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Alaya F, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, to name a few. While some celebrities dressed to impress, others didn’t do as good a job. Millennials like Sara Ali Khan, Alaya F and Ananya Panday deserve special mention. Sara is busy promoting the sequel to Love Aaj Kal along with Kartik Aaryan, while Alaya has been promoting her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman, along with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Ananya Panday has been dropping some fashion-forward looks, and we absolutely loved Alaya’s casual glam looks and Sara’s quirky looks, much like her character in the film, Zoe. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Manish Malhotra lehenga choli, which she wore for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad on Saturday, as she walked alongside Kartik Aaryan was also stunning. Here is this week’s list of best and worst dressed Bollywood celebrities, read on to find out this week’s fashion scorecard.

Sara Ali Khan

There is no one look that we can pinpoint and say this was the best, Sara looks adorable in practically everything she wears. Her most recent look was absolute love, wearing a super quirky, kitschy. And her huge evil eye ring looked very cool.

Sara looked absolutely adorable in this traditional Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor outfit was an amazing look too.

Nupur Sanon

Nupur Sanon is still trying to find her feet in Bollywood, and the case is the same when it comes to her style. Nupur wore quite a few unflattering outfits of late, but her checked coat dress with super contrasting lace at the hem by The Dapper Lady deserves a mention.

Also this very unflattering and unattractive bejewelled blouse and saree by Qbik, it’s just all kinds of wrong.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is a regular in our worst dressed section, and while we hate not giving people a chance, she seems to always pull out the worst looks. What is this outfit even? And the shorts are so tight, that you can actually see the shorts she’s wearing under.

Alaya F

Alaya’s co-ordinated TRABEA outfit is absolute love, much like most of her looks for the promotions of Jawaani Jaaneman.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s white, balloon sleeved typographical dress from I Love Pretty is quite awesome, and we really love the “24 hours online’’ bit.

