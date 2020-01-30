e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Fashion and Trends / Australian Open 2020: Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer set style goals on the court

Australian Open 2020: Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer set style goals on the court

Tennis has always been innately tied with fashion, from Victorian tailoring to white polos to modern-day outfits, tennis players aim to portray themselves in the best outfit while swinging their rackets. Let’s have a look at some of the outfits’ of Australian Open 2020.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 30, 2020 12:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Delhi
With the onset of Australian Open 2020, players like GrigorDimitrov and Serena Williams are already the talk of the town amongst fans.
With the onset of Australian Open 2020, players like GrigorDimitrov and Serena Williams are already the talk of the town amongst fans.
         

Tennis has always been innately tied with fashion, from Victorian tailoring to white polos to modern-day outfits, tennis players aim to portray themselves in the best outfit while swinging their rackets.Every Grand Slam has made it to the headline in fashion industry with the sartorial choices of the tennis players.With the onset of Australian Open 2020, players like GrigorDimitrov and Serena Williams are already the talk of the town amongst fans. Let’s have a look at some of the outfits’ of Australian Open 2020. The Nike-sponsored athletes including Grigor Dimitrov, Maria Sharapova, Serena WIlliams and Nick Kyrgios, will be wearing outfits which are inspired from the continental shifts of prehistoric Australia and rock formations. The outfits are created in collaboration with Melbourne-based textile artist Cassie Byrnes, by focusing on the energy in Melbourne which is vibrant and electric during the tournament.

Serena Williams has always given a fashion statement during her Grand Slams and has caught the attention of fans across the world with her outfits. The tennis icon entered the court sporting a purple dress with black-spots along with a series of necklaces and high-top lavender shoes. The fans’ reaction for her outfit ranged from praise to total disappointment. Some even called her outfit as ‘an icecream that melted’ while others called it as ‘yogurt with chocolate bits’. She was also tagged as ‘dancing queen.’

 

The tracksuit worn by GrigorDimitrov during his first round of Australian Open has already been tagged as the ‘highlight’ of Australian Open so far. Dimitrov, who has always been open about his love for being different, wore a deep purple tracksuit which was covered in yellow spots, with a white trim around the collar. Fans were divided with his choice of outfit, with some of them giving him a 5/5 while the others not quite in love with the tracksuit. Love it or hate it, Grigor has moved to the second round and viewers can expect other striking outfits in the coming days.

 

Maria Sharapova’s dress is strategically-placed mesh panels that are combined with stretchy jersey fabric. Sharapova will be doting the bright crimson version of her Nike dress during the tournament.

 

Roger Federer’s outfit by Uniqlo are the purple and navy which work well together, but perhaps might not be the best color choice keeping in mind the extreme heat of Melbourne. The kit includes purple shorts and a navy blue shirt along with purple band, cuff and white socks.

 

As Nick kicked off his tournament against Lorenzo Sonego, tennis world went gaga over his kit. Kyrgios walked into the court wearing a peach- colored shirt and pants which resembled board shorts. The outfit was named as the ‘beach outfit’ and became a talk of the town with fans loving his fresh new look.

 

Lacoste also revealed the outfit of Novak Djokovic’s for the Australian Open 2020. The outfit majorly plays with the colors green and white, which is an abstract approach of the crocodile outline.

 

As per Lacoste, the design of the outfit is to allow free movement, with the materials used being breathable and light.

 

Rafael Nadal will be donning a bright pink jacket and a sleeveless tee along with white shorts for his Grand Slam appearance. The outfit was released by Nike, trying to keep the positive-vibes. The jacket will include a Nike Swoosh on one side and Rafael’s trademark bull logo on the other.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Cancel 1 Feb death warrant’: 4 death row convicts back in Delhi court
‘Cancel 1 Feb death warrant’: 4 death row convicts back in Delhi court
Shiv Sena editorial backs govt action on Sharjeel Imam, says ‘finish such insects’
Shiv Sena editorial backs govt action on Sharjeel Imam, says ‘finish such insects’
Amid high decibel campaigning by AAP and BJP in Delhi, Congress goes missing
Amid high decibel campaigning by AAP and BJP in Delhi, Congress goes missing
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
Range Rover Evoque launched in India at Rs 54.94 lakh
Range Rover Evoque launched in India at Rs 54.94 lakh
Jack Ma pledges $14.5 million to help fight coronavirus
Jack Ma pledges $14.5 million to help fight coronavirus
Great harmoniser of India’s diversity, writes Ramachandra Guha
Great harmoniser of India’s diversity, writes Ramachandra Guha
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends