Australian Open 2020: Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer set style goals on the court

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 12:55 IST

Tennis has always been innately tied with fashion, from Victorian tailoring to white polos to modern-day outfits, tennis players aim to portray themselves in the best outfit while swinging their rackets.Every Grand Slam has made it to the headline in fashion industry with the sartorial choices of the tennis players.With the onset of Australian Open 2020, players like GrigorDimitrov and Serena Williams are already the talk of the town amongst fans. Let’s have a look at some of the outfits’ of Australian Open 2020. The Nike-sponsored athletes including Grigor Dimitrov, Maria Sharapova, Serena WIlliams and Nick Kyrgios, will be wearing outfits which are inspired from the continental shifts of prehistoric Australia and rock formations. The outfits are created in collaboration with Melbourne-based textile artist Cassie Byrnes, by focusing on the energy in Melbourne which is vibrant and electric during the tournament.

Serena Williams has always given a fashion statement during her Grand Slams and has caught the attention of fans across the world with her outfits. The tennis icon entered the court sporting a purple dress with black-spots along with a series of necklaces and high-top lavender shoes. The fans’ reaction for her outfit ranged from praise to total disappointment. Some even called her outfit as ‘an icecream that melted’ while others called it as ‘yogurt with chocolate bits’. She was also tagged as ‘dancing queen.’

The tracksuit worn by GrigorDimitrov during his first round of Australian Open has already been tagged as the ‘highlight’ of Australian Open so far. Dimitrov, who has always been open about his love for being different, wore a deep purple tracksuit which was covered in yellow spots, with a white trim around the collar. Fans were divided with his choice of outfit, with some of them giving him a 5/5 while the others not quite in love with the tracksuit. Love it or hate it, Grigor has moved to the second round and viewers can expect other striking outfits in the coming days.

Maria Sharapova’s dress is strategically-placed mesh panels that are combined with stretchy jersey fabric. Sharapova will be doting the bright crimson version of her Nike dress during the tournament.

Roger Federer’s outfit by Uniqlo are the purple and navy which work well together, but perhaps might not be the best color choice keeping in mind the extreme heat of Melbourne. The kit includes purple shorts and a navy blue shirt along with purple band, cuff and white socks.

As Nick kicked off his tournament against Lorenzo Sonego, tennis world went gaga over his kit. Kyrgios walked into the court wearing a peach- colored shirt and pants which resembled board shorts. The outfit was named as the ‘beach outfit’ and became a talk of the town with fans loving his fresh new look.

Lacoste also revealed the outfit of Novak Djokovic’s for the Australian Open 2020. The outfit majorly plays with the colors green and white, which is an abstract approach of the crocodile outline.

As per Lacoste, the design of the outfit is to allow free movement, with the materials used being breathable and light.

Rafael Nadal will be donning a bright pink jacket and a sleeveless tee along with white shorts for his Grand Slam appearance. The outfit was released by Nike, trying to keep the positive-vibes. The jacket will include a Nike Swoosh on one side and Rafael’s trademark bull logo on the other.

