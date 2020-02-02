Kartik Aaryan set the ramp on fire once again with ‘crush’ Kareena Kapoor Khan for Manish Malhotra

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 13:05 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan set the ramp on fire as they walked for Bollywood’s favourite designer, Manish Malhotra, for a gorgeous and magnificent fashion extravaganza which was part of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad on Saturday. The event was an ode for the thirty years of costume designing and a celebration for 15 years of the Manish Malhotra Label. This isn’t the first time Kareena has walked the ramp with Kartik, who is all set to appear alongside Kareena’s step-daughter, Sara Ali Khan in the sequel to Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. The duo are a favourite for Manish Malhotra it seems, one is his BFF and the other Bollywood’s latest ‘It’ boy. Manish Malhotra’s spectacular fashion show had the two starring as showstoppers and took place in March of 2018, in Singapore. The pictures from the event went viral, and Kartik had a total fan boy moment and he sweetly gushed, “I have always had a crush on Kareena Kapoor Khan. It was a dream come true to walk for my favourite designer Manish Malhotra with the beautiful Kareena.”

For the show in Hyderabad, Kareena stayed true to her Begum Pataudi title and looked like royalty in a beautiful white lehenga, which had a very structured off-shoulder choli and the lehenga had the most gorgeous, and innovative pattern of embroidery and embellishments. Kareena wore a beautiful rose and jade necklace from Manish Malhotra’s jewellery collection. Her make-up was subtle, but the ultimate highlight was her very vintage and super ‘90s-vibe soft feathered backs and gentle waves. We’re not too sure about how it looks on Kareena, cause she’s never sported bangs, but we appreciate the experimentation.

Kartik on the other hand wore a white kurta pajama, which he paired with shiny multi-coloured metallic sneakers. A more traditional pair or mojris would have looked better, but hey, the theme is ‘My Identity, My Pride’, so let’s just enjoy the art!

What do you think of Kareena’s hairstyle and Kartik’s shoes?

