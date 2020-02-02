e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Fashion and Trends / Kartik Aaryan set the ramp on fire once again with ‘crush’ Kareena Kapoor Khan for Manish Malhotra

Kartik Aaryan set the ramp on fire once again with ‘crush’ Kareena Kapoor Khan for Manish Malhotra

This isn’t the first time Kareena has walked the ramp with Kartik, the duo first took the ramp for Manish in 2018 for a fashion extravaganza in Singapore.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Feb 02, 2020 13:05 IST
Alfea Jamal
Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
This isn’t the first time Kareena has walked the ramp with Kartik, the duo first took the ramp for Manish in 2018 for a fashion extravagaza in Singapore.
This isn’t the first time Kareena has walked the ramp with Kartik, the duo first took the ramp for Manish in 2018 for a fashion extravagaza in Singapore. (ALL PHOTOS: INSTAGRAM)
         

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan set the ramp on fire as they walked for Bollywood’s favourite designer, Manish Malhotra, for a gorgeous and magnificent fashion extravaganza which was part of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad on Saturday. The event was an ode for the thirty years of costume designing and a celebration for 15 years of the Manish Malhotra Label. This isn’t the first time Kareena has walked the ramp with Kartik, who is all set to appear alongside Kareena’s step-daughter, Sara Ali Khan in the sequel to Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. The duo are a favourite for Manish Malhotra it seems, one is his BFF and the other Bollywood’s latest ‘It’ boy. Manish Malhotra’s spectacular fashion show had the two starring as showstoppers and took place in March of 2018, in Singapore. The pictures from the event went viral, and Kartik had a total fan boy moment and he sweetly gushed, “I have always had a crush on Kareena Kapoor Khan. It was a dream come true to walk for my favourite designer Manish Malhotra with the beautiful Kareena.”

Hindustantimes

For the show in Hyderabad, Kareena stayed true to her Begum Pataudi title and looked like royalty in a beautiful white lehenga, which had a very structured off-shoulder choli and the lehenga had the most gorgeous, and innovative pattern of embroidery and embellishments. Kareena wore a beautiful rose and jade necklace from Manish Malhotra’s jewellery collection. Her make-up was subtle, but the ultimate highlight was her very vintage and super ‘90s-vibe soft feathered backs and gentle waves. We’re not too sure about how it looks on Kareena, cause she’s never sported bangs, but we appreciate the experimentation.

 

Kartik on the other hand wore a white kurta pajama, which he paired with shiny multi-coloured metallic sneakers. A more traditional pair or mojris would have looked better, but hey, the theme is ‘My Identity, My Pride’, so let’s just enjoy the art!

What do you think of Kareena’s hairstyle and Kartik’s shoes?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘We overcame nipah, we will overcome coronavirus’: Kerala health minister
‘We overcame nipah, we will overcome coronavirus’: Kerala health minister
Congress releases party manifesto for Feb 8 Delhi assembly election
Congress releases party manifesto for Feb 8 Delhi assembly election
128 test negative as Indian scientists hunt for coronavirus medicine
128 test negative as Indian scientists hunt for coronavirus medicine
10 disqualified MLAs to take oath in cabinet expansion on Feb 6: Karnataka CM
10 disqualified MLAs to take oath in cabinet expansion on Feb 6: Karnataka CM
What the Union Budget did not say | Opinion
What the Union Budget did not say | Opinion
5th T20I LIVE: Rahul, Rohit on the move as India accelerate
5th T20I LIVE: Rahul, Rohit on the move as India accelerate
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends