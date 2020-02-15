Alaya F’s head-to-toe Zara look is quite affordable at approximately Rs 8000

fashion-and-trends

Former actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter, and acting legend Kabir Bedi’s grand-daughter, Alaya F has been making headlines ever since the news of her debut film releasing caught wind. The young actor debuted with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Tabu and Saif Ali Khan. The movie received rave reviews as did Alaya’s acting skills, and the choice of outfits that Alaya picked for the promotions were refreshingly simple. Unline other newcomers, and most Bollywood celebrities, Alaya did not go overboard with her outfit choices and stuck to simple and casual, age-appropriate attire which really got our attention. Her stylist, Tanya Ghavri has her work cut out for her as Alaya seems to look gorgeous in everything and we absolutely love her latest look too. The actor went for an all Zara monochrome look and stunned as always. While the entire outfit may not be affordable, we are sure there are some aspects you may want to invest in.

Alaya wore a black mini skirt from Zara which costs about Rs 2790, she paired this with a basic white shirt, which starts at around Rs 1890 at Zara, as for the black crop top, we found that a bit expensive at Rs 2590. She paired this with black strappy heels and silver hoops in her ears. She sported minimal make-up and had her hair up in a ponytail.

Alaya was recently the subject of controversy when her mother Pooja Bedi hit back at Twitter users who trolled her over daughter Alaya F’s debut after she tweeted against reservation and said that merit should be rewarded. The actor was told about her daughter’s dream launch thanks to nepotism by some Twitter users. Pooja wrote, “Nepotism nepotism nepotism!! the ‘run to’ word when u want to bash a star kid because u have no other tools in hand! so Let me make it clear. GRATITUDE is when you count your own blessings & JEALOUSY is when you count the blessings given to others. cheers!”

