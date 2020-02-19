Aishwarya Rai shares gorgeous new pic from Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar, says ‘21 years being family with your calendar’

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 13:37 IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared her picture from the Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar and congratulated the celebrity photographer on completing 25 years in business.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Congratulations on completing 25years on your fabulous journey my dearest Dabs and 21 years being family with your calendar celebrating you and Manisha and your kids... God Bless and Shine on Love always.”

The picture is a close shot of Aishwarya’s; her deep brown-black hair fall gracefully around her shoulders. Her kohled look stand in sharp contrast to her limpid green eyes as she looks at the camera. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan too shared his picture from the shoot and wrote: “My 19th calender shot for my dear friend @dabbooratnani It’s become like a yearly family ritual! Congratulations Dabboo and @manishadratnani on this year’s calender. Dabs, from shooting my 1st ever magazine cover to today. We’ve come a long way brother. Big love and full power to you.”

Dabboo Ratnani calendar this year featured some of his regulars like Vidya Balan, Aishwarya and a whole host of young stars like Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone among others. The calendar was launched on Monday and attending the function were Vidya, Bhumi, Sunny apart from veterans like Rekha and Jackie Shroff among others.

Aishwarya, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, is preparing to star in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The Tamil film is a retelling of the popular novel of the same name. The film will star Vikram as a the famous Chola king, Rajaraja Chola I. Aishwarya will be seen playing a double role -- she will be seen as Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar (a role played by Telugu actor Mohan Babu), and her mute mother, Queen Mandakini Devi.

There was much buzz that Aishwarya will be seen as Amrita Pritam, the legendary Punjabi poet in a planned Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biopic of poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhainvi. However, nothing was confirmed; it was later reported that she is doing Mani Ratnam’s film.

