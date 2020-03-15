Ayushmann Khurrana on 19 years with Tahira: ‘We were preparing for board exams. At 1.48am I confessed my feelings ’

bollywood

Actor Ayushman Khurrana has shared a romantic post for his wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap. The couple is celebrating 19 years of togetherness and to mark the same, Ayushmann revealed how he confessed his feeling for her all those years ago.

“It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm,” he captioned a picture collage Tahira in her many moods.

Ayushmann and Tahira’s fans loved seeing the cute post about their favourite Bollywood couple. “IGHT IMMA GO AND CRY,” wrote one. “Do you even know how many people are actually going to confess their feelings to their loved ones after reading this ! Thanks for sharing,” read another comment.

Ayushmann and Tahira are childhood sweethearts who got married in 2008 and now have two kids together--son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. In January, Ayushmann shared another romantic post for his wife.

“Tahira means pure and virtuous. That’s what you are. This was your first year in mumbai and in my life in this city. Santosh humara pehla house help chutti pe gaya hua tha and we had spent the entire day cleaning the house. Tum aayi aur duniya badal gayi meri. You changed my perspective towards life and love. Happy bday love.” He ended it with a heart emoji. In the picture, Tahira was seen striking a pose in a white dress as she sported a smile on her face.

While Ayushmann is among the most sought after actors of Bollywood, Tahira is known for her short films. Speaking about Tahira’s work, Ayushmann had recently said, “Tahira’s style of filmmaking is intimate, endearing and extremely engaging and I wish her all the best. The Khurrana’s are spoilt for choice this weekend as between Tahira and my film, there are double celebrations at our house.”

