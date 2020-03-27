Lisa Ray says her twins can’t practice social distancing, posts pics of them playing dress-up during Navratra

bollywood

Lisa Ray is with her family at their new home in Singapore and continues to share adorable pictures of her twin daughters Soleil and Sufi . After sharing a video of her one-year-olds learning to wash their hands, Lisa has now shared a picture of them not being able to practice social distancing.

Sharing a cute picture of the two sisters stuffed in a single armchair, Lisa wrote, “Speculative distancing. C’mon. How do you expect twins to practise social distancing.” The two can be seen having a good time as they play together.

Lisa had also shared a glimpse of the two kids dressed up in traditional lehengas to celebrate the beginning of Navratra. While one of them wore a dark pink Maharashtrian sari, another was in a red lehenga choli. Talking on their behalf, Lisa wrote, “Yesterday on the first day of Navratri we dressed up in our finery and invoked Durga’s blessings by learning a powerful mantra: Mahishasura Mardini Stotam. My girls are my solace, and the root and ground of my universe. Tat tvam asi: I see the other in myself and myself in others. We make up our own rituals and secret language. They widen my compassion and my senses during this turbulent time.And....I mean how fun is it to just play dress up.”

Lisa also shared a glimpse of how the two kids engage in mischief at home. She shared a glimpse of them walking around the house with their hands and feet dipped in kumkum. Talking about how it happened, Lisa wrote, “The other week my mischievous devis spilled kum kum then proceeded to leave little Laali footprints everywhere. I felt a momentary flash of agitation. Then quick surrender to the will of these wee goddesses. When I looked again I saw the alta of my childhood in Kolkata, evoking a lineage of strong women, leaving their blood red imprints on the shifting sands of time.”

Lisa had earlier shared an adorable video of the two girls learning to wash their hands under the guidance of their father in the time of coronavirus outbreak. She had also given an explanation about how they are otherwise careful but left the tap open while filming them washing.

Lisa, who starred in films such as Kasoor and Water. The actor and husband Jason Dehni welcomed their daughters via surrogacy after Lisa's long battle with cancer.

