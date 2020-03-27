Even as a baby, Sara Ali Khan was a mirror image of mother Amrita Singh. Here’s the photo evidence

bollywood

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 10:20 IST

Sara Ali Khan is currently spending time with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in quarantine. Meanwhile, her fanpages are busy sharing pictures of her from the past. Now an unseen childhood picture of the actor has surfaced online.

The throwback picture shows her actor mother Amrita holding an adorable baby Sara in her arms. Sara looks surprised and is seen staring at the camera. She seems to be a few months old in the picture.

Earlier, the actor, who was a regular at the gym, had shared a video from her home workout.

Sara holds a striking resemblance with her mother and she herself believes she is a mirror image of the senior actor. She had once shared a perfectly-rhymed, self-written poem for her and posted it along with a collage of their pictures, showing them twinning in similar attires.

She wrote, “Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection? The only difference between us- is I always want her attention. She on the other hand is full of love, hugs and affection. And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention. My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension. She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention. Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension. With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension- Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension. #amritakibeti #sarakishayari #gotitfrommymama #likemotherlikedaughter #mommyno1.”

Also read: Dino Morea explains his absence: ‘The offers I got were absolutely rubbish, it was better to sit at home’

Sara wishes to live with her mother even after marriage. She had told Harper’s Bazaar India in an interview, “I intend to live with my mother for the rest of my life. She gets upset when I say that because she has this whole marriage plan for me, but she can also come with me no, what’s the problem?”

Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film released on Valentine’s Day but failed to impress the audience. She will now be seen with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 remake.

Follow @htshowbiz for more