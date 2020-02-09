On Amrita Singh’s birthday, here is how Sara Ali Khan is a ‘reflection’ of her mother

bollywood

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 08:21 IST

Amrita Singh, who made her Bollywood debut with Rahul Rawail’s Betaab, was an immensely popular star in the 1980s. She has delivered a number of hits like Mard, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Naam and Khudgarz.

Amrita has much in common with her daughter and actor Sara Ali Khan. In an Instagram post earlier this year, Sara mused, “Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection?” Indeed, the two are extremely similar in nature.

On Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, Amrita’s ex-husband and actor Saif Ali Khan had revealed that when he first called her to ask her out for dinner, she invited him home instead. Even though the night started with her warning him that nothing was going to happen between them, it ended with her kissing him.

Just like Amrita, Sara has been rather vocal about her feelings. On Koffee With Karan, she admitted to having a crush on Kartik Aaryan, who eventually became her co-star in Love Aaj Kal, and expressed her desire to go on a date with him.

Sara was brought up by Amrita single-handedly after her divorce from Saif, and the two are extremely close. On Famously Filmfare, she said that she gets the no-filter “kuch bhi bol do (say anything)” trait from her mother.

However, Amrita seems to have become cautious now and warns her daughter to be in control of what she says. “Truth be told, the mother in her does wake up very often. Because suddenly with me, there is this, ‘You can’t do this. I could have done it, but you can’t do it.’ She also has a point,” Sara said.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Sara said that she never wants to live away from Amrita. She said, “I intend to live with my mother for the rest of my life. She gets upset when I say that because she has this whole marriage plan for me, but she can also come with me no, what’s the problem?”

She added, “I love hanging out with her, and I miss her when she’s away even for a few days. There’s nothing I hide from her.”

With one of her famous “shayaris”, Sara summed up what Amrita means to her: “The only difference between us - is I always want her attention. She on the other hand is full of love, hugs and affection. And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention. My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension. She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention. Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension. With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension. Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more