French National Day party ends in football heartbreak as Spain trumps France

Right after wrapping up French National Day celebrations, Delhi’s football fans and guests headed straight to the Alliance Française de Delhi to watch screening of semifinal clash between France and Spain. L-R: Kareen Cappai, Kateryna Bila and director of Alliance Française de Delhi, Patricia Loison, cheering for French captain Kylian Mbappé before the match (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Fans turned up in full gear - wearing team jerseys, sporting face paint, and waving national flags, ready to back their teams.

Even though the Spanish supporters were outnumbered by the French crowd, their enthusiasm more than made up for it.

Cheers echoed through the auditorium and the outdoor screening area alike, keeping the atmosphere buzzing all through the night.

However, the night ended in heartbreak for the French side as Spain took the victory. The disappointment in the room was palpable; the Ukraine ambassador and his wife were even spotted leaving the venue early, right after Spain netted their second goal to seal the game.

Emilie Jacament from the institute couldn't hide her sadness after the final whistle. "It would have been historic for us to be in the finals," she shared, recalling France's past glorious final runs. "I am feeling so sad for Mbappé. We were so close!"

On the flip side, the small pocket of Spain fans was over the moon. Tripti Arora, a researcher and die-hard Spain supporter, was ecstatic after the massive win. "The teams played so well. The last five saves were incredible!," she said.