Divyanka Tripathi apologises after calling coronavirus an opportunity to ‘quickly complete metro, bridges, smooth roads’

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 19:02 IST

TV actor Divyanka Tripathi has apologised to fans after she suggested that construction work be completed now as social distancing is being practised by most in wake of the coronavirus lockdown. Divyanka is best known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

In an earlier tweet earlier on Tuesday, Divyanka had suggested, “With such less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete metro, bridges and smooth roads.” Fans were left fuming that the actor was insensitive towards the safety of engineers and construction workers. One replied to her, “As if the engineers & construction worker life r not important .. such an vague & unrequired tweet at this moment.”

As if the engineers & construction worker life r not important .. such an vague & unrequired tweet at this moment — siya mishra.. (@siya_siyamishra) March 17, 2020

Another fan wrote, “Those labourers are also human beings. It is an emergency and safety is for everyone.” One user also suggested, “Please delete this tweet. It looks insensitive. Metro workers labourers are also human beings.” Paying heed to all the tweets, she deleted her tweet, realised her mistake and apologised writing, “My apologies. Point taken.”

My apologies. Point taken. https://t.co/WXQUkRFee1 — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 17, 2020

She also wrote in another tweet, “We all are humans and susceptible to errors. In this volatile & violent social media world, important question is: If someone’s capable of realizing and apologizing..ARE YOU CAPABLE OF FORGIVING AND MOVING ON? Should everything be News & point of argument? Where’s humanity there?”

We all are humans and susceptible to errors.

In this volatile & violent social media world, important question is: If someone's capable of realizing and apologizing..ARE YOU CAPABLE OF FORGIVING AND MOVING ON?

Should everything be News & point of argument? Where's humanity there? — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 17, 2020

The virus has spread to more than 150 countries and 13 states in India, where it has shot up from three cases on February 2 to 137 on March 17. Several states have issued advisories asking people to avoid going out unless absolutely necessary. Cinema halls, gyms, schools and colleges have also been closed till March 31 in many parts of the country. Most films and TV shows have stopped shoots. However, popular show Naagin 4 continues shoot and the makers plan to halt only next week.

The Mumbai schedule of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra was cancelled recently. Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, and Kartik Aayan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have also seen their respective shoots getting postponed. State governments have also advised most government and private offices to encourage work from home to avoid further spreading of the coronavirus.

