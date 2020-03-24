Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna bond during quarantine, make TikTok video about jealous girlfriend

bollywood

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 09:54 IST

Actor Disha Patani and her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna, have been bonding during the coronavirus lockdown. Disha has shared a TikTok video of the two, entertaining themselves by making a TikTok video.

In the video, Disha and Krishna can be seen replicating a popular meme, which goes like this: “Some girl asked my man, ‘is she your girlfriend girlfriend or just a girl you’re talking to?’ B**ch if I kill you are you dead dead or just not breathing?” Disha and Krishna go back and forth with the dialogue.

Several celebrities have been sharing updates from life in quarantine. While Hrithik Roshan has been spending time with his sons, others have been working out, catching up on their favourite shows, and working out.

Neither Disha nor Tiger has ever confirmed that they are dating. Krishna has, however, stated quite clearly that they aren’t. In an appearance on By Invite Only, she said, By Invite Only, “You know that I don’t lie and how straight I’m about everything. Tiger is 100% single.”

Asked about it during the promotions of her film Bharat, Disha had said, “He is too slow motion, man. I’m been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learnt gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do?” Tiger, meanwhile, had said that he is not worthy of dating Disha, when he was asked about it in an Instagram Q&A.

