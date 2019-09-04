After declaring Tiger Shroff isn’t dating Disha Patani, sister Krishna Shroff poses with boyfriend. See pic

bollywood

Actor Jackie Shroff’s daughter, Krishna Shroff, has shared a new picture of herself, with her boyfriend, Eban Hyams. Krishna’s post, shared on Instagram on Tuesday, has received close to 30000 ‘likes’.

She captioned the post, “Minding our own business like it’s our own company, this is destiny, we meant to be, something so special, like it’s heavenly.” The post contains two pictures, both of which show Krishna and Eban sitting next to each other at a restaurant. On the table in front of them is an assortment of drinks and snacks.

While Krishna regularly posts pictures with Eban, who identifies himself on Instagram as “Mixed Race-Jewish-Indian-British-French-Armenian,” she recently also commented on her brother, actor Tiger Shroff’s relationship status.

Eban on Instagram shared a couple of pictures from the same outing, one of them being a repost of Krishna’s pictures. In one of his Instagram stories, Eban called himself and Krishan ‘king’ and ‘queen’.

Long rumoured to be dating his Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani, Krishna said recently that Tiger was ‘100% single’. Krishna said in an appearance on chat show By Invite Only, “You know that I don’t lie and how straight I’m about everything. Tiger is 100% single.”

Recently, when Tiger was asked during an online QnA if he is dating Disha, he had responded, “Meri aukaat nhi hai (I am not worthy of it).” Earlier, during the promotions of her film Bharat, Disha had said about dating Tiger, “He is too slow motion, man. I’m been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learnt gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do?”

There were reports recently that the rumoured couple had parted ways, but they have been spotted together even after Krishna’s comments.

