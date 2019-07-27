Disha Patani introduces sister Khushboo to the world, ‘stunning’ says Tiger Shroff’s mom. See pics

Actor Disha Patani spent the weekend by doing a makeover for her Army officer sister, Khushboo. Disha shared pictures on Instagram, which won the praise of rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s mother.

Sharing Khushboo’s picture on Saturday, Disha captioned it simply with a couple of heart emojis. Two additional images she shared on Instagram stories were captioned, “My beautiful sister Khushboo Patani. Makeup and hair by younger sister.”

Several of her fans asked her if Khushboo is really her sister. Other praised the simple look Disha had created for her elder sister. “So pretty,” one person wrote.

In the comments section of the post, her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha, wrote, “Stunning!”. Disha is often seen on public outings with Tiger, as well as his sister, Krishna Shroff. She said about her in an interview, “I love Krishna, usually girls don’t support each other, but she has always been so supportive. She is so strong and inspires me to lift heavier weights. I love how good she looks in her Instagram posts. We keep messaging each other. It’s a relationship based on understanding.”

Also read: Disha Patani says Tiger Shroff wants to ‘take it slow’, but she wants to be ‘more than just great friends’. Details inside

Speaking about her relationship with Tiger, Disha said during the press tour of her film Bharat, “He is too slow motion, man. I’m been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learnt gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do?”

Disha was seen with Tiger in Baaghi 2, and will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 19:23 IST