Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani defy breakup rumours with dinner date. See pics

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani thumbed their noses at rumours of their breakup with a dinner date Thursday night. The actors were spotted at their frequent haunt, Bastian restaurant in Mumbai.

Tiger and Disha arrived in the same car, and seemed to be in a relaxed mood as they smiled and chatted in front of the paparazzi. While Tiger was wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, Disha wore a blue dress.

In June, a Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “Tiger and Disha’s relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call off their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and people around them had seen it coming.”

Their fans were excited at seeing them together. “The way she looks at Tiger bhai... I just love it,” one fan wrote. Another fan described them as “The most gorgeous couple in the industry.”

The actors have been spotted together in public several times since the reports of their split first emerged. In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Disha had said that while she was keen on being more than ‘just friends’ with Tiger, he wanted to ‘take it slow’. She had said: “He is too slow motion, man. I have been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learnt gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do? He’s too slow. Someone has to break the ice and speak up. He is a great friend but I want things to get a little more than being just great friends. I’m trying my best to impress him but he’s just not agreeing.”

Tiger and Disha appeared together in Baaghi 2. She was most recently seen in a supporting role in Salman Khan’s Bharat. Tiger and Disha arrived together for the film’s premiere in Mumbai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 15:00 IST