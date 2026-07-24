Himachal’s home-grown app ensures rapid exchange of info in disaster-hit areas

In a state where landslides and flash floods can cut off entire village, Himachal Pradesh has introduced a homegrown disaster reporting app that lets citizens alert authorities instantly--even at poor connectivity. People cover themselves with umbrellas amid rainfall, in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

The app aims to ensure the rapid exchange of information between locals, disaster responders and the administration in the event of natural or man-made disasters anywhere in the state, thereby preventing delays in relief and rescue operations.

“The application — Aapda Rakshak allows users to capture photographs and videos even without internet connectivity. Once the network becomes available, the data can be uploaded instantly, after which our operations centre is immediately alerted and response mechanisms are activated,” shared Pushpinder Rana, special secretary, Himachal Pradesh state disaster management authority (HPSDMA), on Thursday.

“This allows any citizen from any corner of Himachal to directly send information—including photos, videos, and GPS locations—regarding landslides, cloudbursts, floods, road blockages, fires, accidents, or any other disaster within seconds. Upon receiving the information, the entire state and district disaster management machinery will be activated, and relevant departments will be immediately alerted to undertake relief and rescue operations.”

He added that the app is not limited to merely reporting disasters but it will also create a digital database of disasters occurring in the state. The application also enables officials to analyse photographs and videos, correlate them with satellite imagery and Google Earth, and assess the extent of damage more accurately.

“So far, dozens of incident reports have been received through the application. It has become an effective tool for reducing reporting delays and improving situational awareness,” Rana said.

Rana stated that the beta version of the app has currently been launched and Android version will soon be made available to the general public, followed by the launch of the iOS version.

He mentioned that disaster control rooms across all districts, along with the state headquarters, are connected to this system. Approximately 50 to 60 officers and staff members across the state monitor disaster situations round-the-clock. As soon as information is received, relevant departments, the police, the fire department, the SDRF, and other agencies are immediately mobilised.

Recognising the challenges regarding technical literacy in rural areas, HPSDMA—in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)—has provided training to women’s self-help groups, youth clubs, community volunteers, and local representatives. They have been trained not only in using the app but also in village-level disaster management, identifying safe locations, and understanding rescue procedures.

He said the application has been developed entirely in-house by the department of science and technology without hiring any external consultants.

“This is the first initiative of its kind. The app was recently presented at a technical meeting of BRICS nations held in Puri, Odisha, where representatives from various states and other countries showed interest in it. Currently, the app is in its beta phase, and new features will be added based on feedback received from users,” Rana added.