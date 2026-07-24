Landslides, shooting stones block Chamba-Bharmour NH in Himachal

The Chamba-Bharmour National Highway (NH-154A) remained blocked on Thursday following incidents of landslides and shooting stones which resulted in traffic disruptions at multiple locations, including Batti Di Hatti, Durgethi, Dharwala and Dunali. People cover themselves with umbrellas amid rainfall, in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

The NHAI highway patrol unit assisted several commuters in crossing the affected stretches on foot.

Incessant rainfall was reported in the state on Thursday even as IMD predicted heavy rainfall in coming days and issued an orange alert in various districts from July 27 to 29.

Officials said traffic movement on the highway was restored for some time in the morning but was disrupted again later.

The highway had also been closed to traffic during the night due to shooting stones, an official said. As many as 18 other roads remained blocked in Chamba on Thursday. The authorities also closed the Chamba-Pang road via Sach Pass for vehicular traffic due to damage caused on multiple locations due to flash-floods and cloudbursts. The road is blocked at Satrundi Nullah, Ranikot and Karth Nullah. The DDMA has advised residents and tourists to avoid travelling on this road and follow the guidelines issued by the district administration.

According to authorities, 136 roads remained blocked across the state on Thursday, with 50 such roads in Mandi district alone. While 23 roads remained blocked in Sirmaur district, 20 remained blocked in Shimla district and 12 in Kullu district. As many as 64 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) were affected, while 375 water supply schemes also remained disrupted.

Orange alert from July 27

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Himachal Pradesh in the coming days and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has sounded an orange alert in various districts from July 27 to 29. For July 24, the IMD has sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall in Bilaspur, Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts, while a similar alert has been issued in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts on July 25. Several districts will be under a yellow alert on July 26 as well.

On Thursday, rainfall lashed several parts of Himachal, including Shimla and Dharamshala. According to IMD, light to moderate rain at most places was observed over the state during the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 6 cm was recorded in Naina Devi, followed by Malraun (5 cm), Nalagarh (4 cm), Manali (3 cm), Renuka (3 cm), Rampur Bushar (3 cm), Chuari (3 cm), Sarahan (3 cm), Theog (2 cm), Pachhad (2 cm), Rohru (2 cm), Kahu (1 cm), Paonta (1 cm) and Una (1 cm).

Seven-month-old rescued in Bharmour

A seven-month-old child, on oxygen support, was rescued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) after the family was stranded due to road blockages caused by heavy rains and landslides on National Highway (NH) 154-A.

Lauding the officials, Bharmaur MLA Janak Raj on Thursday said the emergency unfolded after landslides blocked the highway from both directions, leaving a family carrying a seven-month-old infant, who was dependent on oxygen support, stranded on the road. “Realizing the urgency of the situation, the NHAI highway patrol team acted without delay and safely transported the infant and the family to a hospital using patrol vehicles,” Janak said.

(With inputs from HTC Shimla)