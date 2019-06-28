Amid breakup rumours, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spotted after a dinner date. Watch video

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday after a dinner date. The actors being spotted together is particularly significant as rumours of a breakup has been doing the rounds for the past few days.

In the pictures and videos online, Tiger can be seen sporting an olive green T-shirt and a pair of black jeans while Disha can be seen in a pretty white and blue floral prints dress. The two seem happy as ever and Disha is even smiling. Their pictures together seem to quell breakup rumours.

Earlier this month, a Pinkvilla report alleged that the couple had called it quits. The couple has never officially confirmed being in a relationship at all. A source said that despite making public appearances together, the stars reportedly decided to go their own ways. Quoting a source, the report said: “Tiger and Disha’s relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call off their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and people around them had seen it coming.”

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Disha had said that while she was keen on being more than ‘just friends’ with Tiger , he wanted to ‘take it slow’. She had said: “He is too slow motion, man. I’m been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learnt gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do? He’s too slow. Someone has to break the ice and speak up. He is a great friend but I want things to get a little more than being just great friends. I’m trying my best to impress him but he’s just not agreeing.”

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 12:20 IST