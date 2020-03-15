Disha Patani’s dress makes Tiger Shroff’s sister wonder what size she’s wearing, actor replies: ‘XS. Breathing was optional’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 15:46 IST

Looking good comes at a price, sometimes it even takes away your ability to breathe. Ask Disha Patani about it.

The actor recently wore a stunning red dress to the success party of her latest film, Malang. The dress, gorgeous though it was, looked a little too tight and now she has confirmed the same.

Disha shared pictures from the party in her dress and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna left a question for her. “Ordered the same one. Never came through in the mail though... What size are you wearing?” she asked Disha.

Replying to her question, Disha wrote, “XS (extra small) but I would suggest small, breathing was only optional in this.” Disha’s fans loved her funny reply. One fan even speculated if Tiger himself snatched Krishna’s parcel and gave it to Disha.

On Saturday, Tiger and his family shared pictures of their cat JD who died recently. Disha, too, expressed her condolences on Krishna’s post about the beloved cat.

Disha, who was last seen in Malang, will now feature in Salman Khan’s Radhe. She will also star in Ek Villain 2.

Disha will be a part of the sequel along with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham. The film, which is being directed by Mohit Suri, will have her essay a character inspired by Rosamund Pike’s role in the 2014 Hollywood film Gone Girl. “Disha is the first heroine who walked up to me and said, ‘I want to do more action, beat up people, perform stunts, kick some bu*t. Just the way boys do it in your films I want to be the hero’,” Mohit said.

On Disha’s character in the movie, Mohit said: “While Malang brought Disha’s free-spirited avatar to light, this one will showcase her as an integral part of the action-franchise.”

