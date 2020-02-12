Mohit Suri happy with Malang’s success, says ‘feeling is less ecstatic and more of a relief’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 16:39 IST

Filmmaker Mohit Suri is happy that his latest film Malang has worked at the box office but says the feeling with a successful movie is always that of a relief.

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, Suri says Malang involved all the actors stepping out of their comfort zone, which is why its success feels “wholesome”. The film has earned Rs 33.20 crore in India in five days, as per trade analysts.

“What I’m happy about is that everyone moved out of their comfort zone to do this. For a film like this, to be accepted at such a big level is quite thrilling. It’s Aditya’s biggest release, people are talking about Disha’s performance.

“Anil has reinvented his arch with the kind of roles he was doing, Kunal is ecstatic too. Overall it was a good experience,” Suri told PTI.

The director, who has helmed films like Aashiqui 2, Murder 2 and Ek Villain, says when a film is about to release no amount of experience can calm a filmmaker. “They say the more experience you get the more you know how to handle it but that’s completely rubbish in our business. Here, it’s more the experience the more you realise what’s there to lose. The feeling with a successful film is less ecstatic and more of a relief. The lows are very low but the highs aren’t that high.” The filmmaker says he gets overwhelmed with the failure. “Success is just a relief. My wife has a huge role in this. She is absolutely honest about my work. It keeps you level headed.”

Also read: Kalki Koechlin shares Sappho’s pics, thanks doctors: ‘After 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take baby out anyway’

Suri says when he’s making films, he doesn’t think of himself as any different from the audience. “I have always gone with my feeling. When I was making Aashiqui 2, people said why are you making a film with newcomers after Murder 2. I was doing a couple of romantic films and I’m back to thriller now. I just enjoy the game like the audience would while watching a film... Shifting genres always keep you on your toes. There’s butterflies in your stomach everyday on set.”

Next up, Suri would be directing the sequel of Ek Villain.

Follow @htshowbiz for more