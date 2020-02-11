Malang box office day 4: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani film collects Rs 29.40 cr

bollywood

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 12:31 IST

Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani as the lead couple, showed a huge decline on its first Monday but the numbers were still respectable as per a week day. The film collected Rs 4.04 crore on day four and stands at a total of Rs 29.40 crore at the domestic box office.

Sharing the day-wise collections of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Malang posts respectable numbers on Day 4... Metros/multiplexes contribute to its earnings... Needs to maintain the trend on remaining weekdays for a decent Week 1 total... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr. Total: Rs 29.40 cr. India biz.”

#Malang posts respectable numbers on Day 4... Metros/multiplexes contribute to its earnings... Needs to maintain the trend on remaining weekdays for a decent Week 1 total... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr. Total: ₹ 29.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2020

Malang is Aditya’s highest opening solo film with day-one collections of Rs 6.71 crore. It was also the third highest opening film of the year 2020 after Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which had opened at Rs 15.10 crore and Street Dancer 3D, which had collected Rs 10.26 crore on the day of its release.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu as two different kind of cops. The film got average reviews with the Hindustan Times review calling the film a “missed opportunity”.

Talking about Malang, film trade analyst Girish Johar had told Hindustan Times before its release, “It will mainly be attracting tier 1 and tier 2 cities. The trailer is very intriguing and has a restricted appeal to the audience, unlike other Mohit Suri films in the past. It will appeal to certain kind of audiences in the metro cities only. It is not an all out masala entertainer or commercial film.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares Lata Mangeshkar-Asha Bhosle’s rare childhood picture, fans call it ‘cute’

Malang had released alongside Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara. The film had collected Rs 4.95 crore in its first weekend after an opening of Rs 1.20 crore. The HT review of the film read, “Shikara touches your heart while making you smile and cry at the same time. Chopra does justice to his direction though a much hard-hitting narrative is what one continues to wait for.”

Taran also shared the week two collections of last month’s release Jawaani Jaaneman. The Saif Ali Khan and Alaya film has collected Rs 25.18 crore in 11 days. He also updated Tanhaji’s collections which is running in its fifth week. It has earned Rs 267.76 crore till now.

Follow @htshowbiz for more