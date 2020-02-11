Amitabh Bachchan shares Lata Mangeshkar-Asha Bhosle’s rare childhood picture, fans call it ‘cute’

music

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a rare childhood picture of music legends Lata Mangeshkar and sister Asha Bhosle and it is no less than a gem. The actor mentioned how he discovered the picture soon after reading Lata’s tweet remembering her teachers and called it “telepathy”.

The 77-year-old actor wrote on Twitter in Hindi, “T3438 - Lata ji and Asha ji’s childhood picture! I read in Lata’s tweet how she remembered her gurus and I suddenly found this picture. Telepathy!!” In the picture, while Lata is on the left in a shirt and skirt with her hair tied in two plaits, Asha is on the right in a frock and is sporting shoulder-length hair.

T 3438 - लता जी , और आशा जी के बचपन का चित्र !



आज लता जी के Tweet में पढ़ा कैसे उन्होंने अपने गरुओं को याद किया , और अचानक ये चित्र मुझे मिल गया ! telepathy !! pic.twitter.com/8YLcIPjHRR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 11, 2020

The picture got more than more than 2,000 likes within a few minutes on Twitter. A fan wrote, “So sweet. wow beautiful best picture.” Another commented, “So cute.” One more fan wrote, “Pranaams Dear Sir. That is going to make Respected @mangeshkarlata Ji nostalgic..So thoughtful of You Sir...Warm regards & Best wishes for Your Health...as also Wishing Lata Ma’am good health.”

Aaj mere pita samaan kavi Pandit Narendra Sharma ji aur mere aadhyatmik guru ji Pandit Jammu Maharaj ji in dono ki punyatithi hai. Maine unse jeevan mein babut kuch sikha hai. Main in dono mahan vibhutiyon ko koti koti pranam karti hun. https://t.co/v6KHxRAxXt — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 11, 2020

Lata had remembered her father-figure Pandit Narendra Sharma and her spiritual guru Pandit Jammu Maharaj on their birth anniversary. She wrote on Twitter, “Aaj mere pita samaan kavi Pandit Narendra Sharma ji aur mere aadhyatmik guru ji Pandit Jammu Maharaj ji in dono ki punyatithi hai. Maine unse jeevan mein babut kuch sikha hai. Main in dono mahan vibhutiyon ko koti koti pranam karti hun (Today is the birth anniversary of my father-figure Pandit Narendra Sharma and my spiritual guru Pandit Jammu Maharaj. I have learnt a lot from them in my life. I pay my regards to these two legends).”

Lata was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in November last year following chest infection and breathing issues and was later diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged in full health and spirits on December 8. She began her career in 1942 and is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

