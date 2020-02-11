Salman Khan to romance Pooja Hegde in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, confirms Sajid Nadiadwala

bollywood

Salman Khan has already booked Eid 2021 for his next, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will star him opposite Housefull 4 actor Pooja Hegde for the first time.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed the same to Mumbai Mirror in an interview. He said, “Having worked with Pooja in Houseful’ 4, we felt she was a perfect fit for this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will make for a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story.”

The report quoted a source as saying, “His lady love is a traditional small-town girl who is the polar opposite of Salman’s character. Pooja has played small town roles down South in films like Mukunda, and hence the makers found her apt for the role. There’s a beautiful mature love story between the two characters, and Pooja’s track acts as the catalyst to the plot.”

The film will reportedly go on floors in October this year and will be high on action and humour. However, Salman will be seen putting up a fight not against personal vendetta but against a bigger cause, as per the report.

Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali will be written and produced by Nadiadwala and Farhad Samji will direct the film. Sajid had earlier told PTI, “I had started writing this film even before I started with Kick 2. Salman and I are collaborating after six years and it feels just like our Judwaa days back then. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a film with a very different approach and we are sure the audience will love to see Salman in the avatar we have planned.”

Congratulations to my dear friends, Sajid Nadiadwala, @BeingSalmanKhan and @farhad_samji on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Wishing you guys all the love and luck.



Have a name suggestion as well for the sequel... Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas😜 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 10, 2020

Salman had announced the film in January. He wrote on Twitter, “Announcing my next film...’Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’... Story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... Directed by Farhad Samji... Eid 2021...” Tweeting his congratulation to Salman, Akshay suggested a title for the film’s sequel. He said the sequel of the unusually-named film should be called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas. “Congratulations to my dear friends, Sajid Nadiadwala, @BeingSalmanKhan and @farhad_samji on ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Wishing you guys all the love and luck. Have a name suggestion as well for the sequel... ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas’,” Akshay tweeted.

