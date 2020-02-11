e-paper
Kalki Koechlin shares Sappho's pics, thanks doctors: 'After 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take baby out anyway'

Kalki Koechlin shares Sappho’s pics, thanks doctors: ‘After 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take baby out anyway’

Kalki Koechlin shared the first pictures of her daughter Sappho with boyfriend Guy Hershberg and her team of doctors.

bollywood Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kalki Koechlin with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, daughter Sappho and her team of doctors.
Kalki Koechlin with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, daughter Sappho and her team of doctors.
         

Kalki Koechlin has shared the first pictures of her newborn daughter on social media. The photos show her and boyfriend Guy Hershberg, an Israeli musician, holding baby Sappho in their arms as they pose with their doctors and nurses.

Kalki had decided to have a waterbirth but the process became too painful after hours of labour. Kalki wrote a post about it and her doctors for not relenting even after 17 hours. “So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women’s Care and to my two doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you’ve come this far and you’re going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers,” she wrote.

 

In the photos, Kalki is seen in a navy blue floral dress while Guy is in a casual T-shirt and shorts. Sappho is wrapped in a tiny blanket.

Earlier on Sunday, Kalki shared a picture of Sappho’s footprint to announce her birth. In her post, she wrote: “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal.”

 

The caption went on to say: “And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. “Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It’s what one loves.” ~Sappho~ circa 600BC.” Sappho is named after the Greek poet who wrote in 600 BC.

From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, A Death in The Gunj to Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Kalki has appeared in some of the most popular Bollywood movies in recent years. She has been active in the Indian entertainment industry since 2007.

