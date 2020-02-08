Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcome baby girl

bollywood

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 19:52 IST

Actor Kalki Koechlin and her Israeli classical pianist boyfriend Guy Hershberg have become the proud parents of a baby girl, according to an Instagram post by photographer Viral Bhayani. Kalki and Guy’s first child was born on Friday (February 7) night through the water birthing method.

Earlier on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, Kalki had revealed that her pregnancy was unplanned and she could not believe it at first. “I didn’t believe it. I went and got another test immediately. But I told my partner Guy and he was thrilled. I think I took a little while. I took like 2-3 days to just sort of take it in,” she said.

ALSO WATCH | ‘I was like a cow’: Kareena Kapoor shocked to see Kalki Koechlin’s tiny baby bump

Though the news of Kalki’s pregnancy came as a surprise to her and Guy, they were on the same page about having the baby. “It was unexpected. We were planning in maybe a year or two to have kids. Definitely, it was unexpected, but we both felt like we want to go with it,” she said.

Also read: Kriti Sanon shares throwback photos to ‘look sexy on Instagram’ after gaining weight for Mimi

Kalki, who has made it clear that she does not want to rush into marriage with Guy just because of the baby, said that their parents were not opposed to their decision to have a baby out of wedlock. “Thankfully, both our families are quite unconventional in terms of...they are not too traditional in the sense of having to be married and all of that. My mother is like, ‘Look, next time you marry, just make sure it’s for life.’ Because I have already been divorced once. So she wasn’t in a big hurry,” the actor, who was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, said.

Last year, Kalki made her Tamil debut with a special song Kaalam in H Vinoth’s Nerkonda Paarvai, starring Ajith in the lead role. The film was a remake of the 2016 film Pink.

Kalki’s last major Bollywood release was Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which also starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more