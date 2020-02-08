Kriti Sanon shares throwback photos to ‘look sexy on Instagram’ after gaining weight for Mimi

bollywood

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 18:23 IST

Even as Kriti Sanon piles on the kilos for her next, Laxman Utekar’s Mimi, she wants to “look sexy on Instagram”. She shared throwback pictures of her in a green fringe dress and wrote, “When you’ve gained weight for a film, but you still wanna look sexy on Instagram.. You know its #ThrowbackTime #tbt. Clicked by @rohanshrestha.”

Kriti earlier told IANS that she is gaining 15 kgs for Mimi, in which she plays a surrogate mother. “For me, putting on so many kilos is actually a challenge as it’s very new for my body. I have to in a way fight my metabolism and increase my calorie intake to gain that much weight in a short time,” she said.

However, Kriti is up for the challenge as the role is extremely close to her heart and she wants to leave no stone unturned for it. “I want to give it everything I can, even if that means not taking up any other work in the process,” she said.

Also read: Disha Patani says her life has been ‘sad’ as no one ever proposed to her

Mimi is a remake of the National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! Kriti will be seen playing a dancer from a small town, who agrees to be a surrogate mother for a foreigner couple. The film will revolve around how her life changes after this decision.

Kriti, who plays the titular role in Mimi, earlier expressed her excitement about it being her “first female-centric film”. She told IANS, “I am quite nervous. But nervousness is what is so exciting. The fact that I haven’t done something like this before, the fact that it’s so away from me and it’s got emotions I have never experienced, is what is challenging. But at this point of time, I want to do something different, take a risk and push the envelope.”

Mimi also stars Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, the film will release in July this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more