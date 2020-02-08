Disha Patani says her life has been ‘sad’ as no one ever proposed to her

bollywood

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 17:44 IST

Disha Patani, who has often been called the “national crush”, has revealed that no one has ever proposed to her. She said this while talking to Siddharth Kannan during a promotional interview for Mohit Suri’s action-thriller, Malang.

When Disha was asked how many proposals has she received in her lifetime and how many hearts she broke, she said, “Kisi ne propose hi nahi kiya, actually. School mein tomboy thi (Actually, no one ever proposed to me. In school, I was a tomboy).” She claimed that if anyone had actually proposed to her, she would have definitely shown off a little.

“Dad police mein the, kisi ne poocha nahi kabhi. Phir college mein bhi kisi ne nahi poocha. Phir idhar aa gayi. Idhar koi party-varty mein nahi jaati hoon, toh mili nahi kisi se. Sad life rahi hai kaafi (My dad was in the police, so no one ever asked me out. Even in college, no one asked me out. Then I entered Bollywood. I don’t go to parties and all, so I haven’t met too many people. My life has been rather sad),” she added.

At the mention of Disha’s “sad life”, her co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor burst out laughing.

Also read: Rangoli Chandel says ‘similarities’ between Kangana Ranaut and Marlon Brando give her ‘goosebumps’

Disha has been linked to her Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff. While they have been rather vocal about their fondness for each other and are clicked on lunch and dinner dates frequently, they have vehemently denied being in a relationship.

Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff backed up their claims and insisted that he is not dating anyone. She said on a chat show, “You know that I don’t lie and how straight I’m about everything. Tiger is 100 per cent single.”

Rumours of Tiger and Disha’s romance first began in 2016, when they starred together in the music video of the single Befikra. Their first film together was Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2 in 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more