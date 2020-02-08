Rangoli Chandel says ‘similarities’ between Kangana Ranaut and Marlon Brando give her ‘goosebumps’

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has compared the actor to Hollywood legend Marlon Brando. Sharing an article about Brando’s boycott of the Oscars in 1973 in protest of Hollywood’s treatment of Native Americans, she said that the similarities between him and Kangana were too obvious to ignore.

“I can’t pretend not to see many similarities here, Kangana has always been upset about disrespected portrayal of Hindus ( Native Indians) like great talent Brando, Kangana too gained huge respect nation wide,” Rangoli wrote.

In another tweet, she added, “she too used her popularity to ask imp questions, she too refused honours given to her by film awards, Wow!! Getting goosebumps.”

Brando, who had won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1973 for his portrayal of Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, did not attend the ceremony. Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather attended on his behalf and told the audience that Brando “very regretfully cannot accept this generous award” because of the depiction of Native Americans in films and television series.

Later, on The Dick Cavett Show, Brando had reiterated that he would not have done anything differently. “Since the American Indian hasn’t been able to have his voice heard anywhere in the history of the United States, I thought it was a marvelous opportunity to voice his opinion to 85 million people. I felt that he had a right to, in view of what Hollywood has done to him,” he had said.

Kangana has made her dislike for awards functions clear on several occasions in the past. “There is a lot of manipulation in our award shows. Like they will tell you in advance that you will get this award, but will ask to perform for them. I try to stay away from all this,” she was earlier quoted by IANS as saying.

The three-time National Award-winning actor has also expressed pride in her religion. “I am a very proud Hindu. The foundation of my personality is laid on the teachings of Swami Vivekananda or Sanatan Dharm or the Gita,” she earlier told India Today Television. She has also built a temple in Himachal Pradesh, where she hails from.

