‘Kangana Ranaut has put her health at stake,’ says Rangoli as actor gains 10kg for Thalaivi

Actor Kangana Ranaut had a bike accident and had to get 52 stitches for her injuries during the shooting of Tanu Weds Manu, sister Rangoli Chandel has revealed. Adding that the Panga star also got 15 stitches on her forehead during the shooting of Manikarnika, Rangoli said she has put her health at stake once again by gaining weight for Thalaivi.

“In TWM Kangana had a bike accident and got 52 stitches in her foot, in Manikarnika her actor accidentally hit her head with a heavy metal sword she got 15 stitches on her forehead, now she has gained lot of weight put her health at stake. We salute all the artists who transcend their human limitations only to reach out to us,” Rangoli tweeted Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reporter Sreedevi Sreedhar shared a picture of Kangana from Thalaivi sets and wrote, “No, this is no prosthetic or CG work... unbelievable that #kanganaranaut has put on 8 to10 kg for her role as Jayalalithaa in #thalaivi This is what u call dedication and passion to work! I am so impressed @brindaprasad @vishnuinduri @gvprakash #vijay @neeta_lulla #tamilcinema #kollywood.” Retweeting her post, Rangoli validated that Kangana may have put on 8-10kg for her role as Jayalalithaa in AL Vijay’s Thalaivi

Kangana had enrolled herself in Bharatnatyam classes as part of her prep for her role. She was also reported to have spent hours on prosthetic make-up sessions and also learnt some Tamil. Talking to IANS, she had said in an interview, “I am finding it difficult to learn Tamil. This film will be released in Hindi and Tamil, so we will do something about it. Obviously, I have to mug up those dialogues because Tamil is not an easy language. Earlier, I was trying to learn the complete Tamil language because I have learned English as well, but now I am learning Tamil as per the demand of film’s script.” Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Arvind Swami as MGR. It is scheduled to release in 2020.

