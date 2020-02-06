e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Regional Movies / After Jayalalithaa biopic, Kangana Ranaut wishes to do film on Tamil legend Kannagi

After Jayalalithaa biopic, Kangana Ranaut wishes to do film on Tamil legend Kannagi

Kangana Ranaut has expressed a desire to play a Tamil legend, Kannagi, after she is done with her shoot for Thalaivi.

regional-movies Updated: Feb 06, 2020 13:25 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Kangana Ranaut is shooting for J Jayalalithaa biopic called Thalaivi in Chennai.
Kangana Ranaut is shooting for J Jayalalithaa biopic called Thalaivi in Chennai.(Instagram)
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently shooting for Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, has revealed her wish to do a film on popular Tamil legend Kannagi. Kannagi is the central character of Tamil epic Silapathikaram, and is described as a chaste woman who avenged her adulterous husband’s wrongful death by burning down Madurai.

In a media interaction, Kangana revealed her interest in playing Kannagi, a legendary Tamil character from Silapathikaram. Apparently, Kangana learnt about Kannagi through Thalaivi director Vijay. Inspired by the story of the legend, she even asked Vijay to prepare a script on Kannagi’s life and even expressed her wish to portray the character on screen.

 

However, nothing has been made official yet about whether Kangana will work on this project immediately after the release of Thalaivi. Thalaivi will be made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. It has been titled Thalaivi in all the languages.

Kangana, who was last seen in Panga, spent close to six months on prepping for this project. She underwent Bharatanatyam classes, learnt Tamil and even spent hours in the prosthetic make up sessions.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: John Cena shares Asim Riaz’s pic, fans say ‘only a winner in life can identify the true winner’

The project was announced along with its title and first-look poster last year on February 25, on the 71st anniversary of Jayalalithaa. It’s worth mentioning that when Kangana was announced for the titular role, the choice was received with some backlash. Soon after the announcement, Vijay clarified his stand on roping in Kangana and why she’ll justify the character.

The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar while Nirav Shah will crank the camera. Veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame has been roped in to oversee the writing process.

The project has been on floors despite Jayalalithaa’s niece J Deepa filing a civil suit in the Madras High Court to restrain the team from making a biopic based on her aunt’s life.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved if...’: PM jabs Congress
‘Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved if...’: PM jabs Congress
To Rahul Gandhi’s stick remark, PM Modi’s crushing comeback
To Rahul Gandhi’s stick remark, PM Modi’s crushing comeback
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff and his biceps solve Syria
Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff and his biceps solve Syria
Auto Expo 2020 Day 2 Live Updates: Hyundai and Shah Rukh Khan launch new Creta
Auto Expo 2020 Day 2 Live Updates: Hyundai and Shah Rukh Khan launch new Creta
You will see less video ads on YouTube in the coming months
You will see less video ads on YouTube in the coming months
‘Techincal flaw’: Former India spinner decodes chink in Kuldeep’s armour
‘Techincal flaw’: Former India spinner decodes chink in Kuldeep’s armour
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies