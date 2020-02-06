After Jayalalithaa biopic, Kangana Ranaut wishes to do film on Tamil legend Kannagi

regional-movies

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 13:25 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently shooting for Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, has revealed her wish to do a film on popular Tamil legend Kannagi. Kannagi is the central character of Tamil epic Silapathikaram, and is described as a chaste woman who avenged her adulterous husband’s wrongful death by burning down Madurai.

In a media interaction, Kangana revealed her interest in playing Kannagi, a legendary Tamil character from Silapathikaram. Apparently, Kangana learnt about Kannagi through Thalaivi director Vijay. Inspired by the story of the legend, she even asked Vijay to prepare a script on Kannagi’s life and even expressed her wish to portray the character on screen.

However, nothing has been made official yet about whether Kangana will work on this project immediately after the release of Thalaivi. Thalaivi will be made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. It has been titled Thalaivi in all the languages.

Kangana, who was last seen in Panga, spent close to six months on prepping for this project. She underwent Bharatanatyam classes, learnt Tamil and even spent hours in the prosthetic make up sessions.

The project was announced along with its title and first-look poster last year on February 25, on the 71st anniversary of Jayalalithaa. It’s worth mentioning that when Kangana was announced for the titular role, the choice was received with some backlash. Soon after the announcement, Vijay clarified his stand on roping in Kangana and why she’ll justify the character.

The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar while Nirav Shah will crank the camera. Veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame has been roped in to oversee the writing process.

The project has been on floors despite Jayalalithaa’s niece J Deepa filing a civil suit in the Madras High Court to restrain the team from making a biopic based on her aunt’s life.

