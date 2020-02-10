e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan says he won’t let people marry as he isn’t, Jitendra reveals what he did after kissing Ayushmann Khurrana

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan says he won’t let people marry as he isn’t, Jitendra reveals what he did after kissing Ayushmann Khurrana

Bigg Boss 13: In different promos, Salman Khan is seen talking about romance inside the house and the kiss between Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

tv Updated: Feb 10, 2020 15:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A scene from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan where the lead actors are kissing.
A scene from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan where the lead actors are kissing.
         

Actor Jitendra Kumar, who will be seen in his first Bollywood film as a lead with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubha Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, has revealed that he not only wiped his lips but even gargled with warm water after kissing Ayushmann for a scene in the film.

Jitendra, along with co-stars Neena Gupta and Ayushmann, visited the sets of Salman’s Bigg Boss 13 where Salman first joked about the much-talked about kiss and then asked Jitendra how he felt, gesturing if he wiped his lips afterwards. “Kissi wissi hui na (You guys kissed, right)?” Salman asks in a promo video as Ayushmann (looking at Jitendra) and says, “Kitna khush hai! (Just see how happy he is)!”.

 Also read: Hrithik Roshan takes sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan for lunch, proves he’s a doting dad, see pic

Salman asks what did Jitendra do after kissing Ayushmann. Then actor then tells everyone, “Garam paani piya aur garaare kiye (drank warm water and gargled).” Salman is seen placing his head on Ayushmann’s shoulders as both laugh their hearts out. Salman is also seen preparing ‘pani puri’ for Neena, Ayushmann and Jitendra.

In a separate promotional video, senior journalist Rajat Sharma is seen questioning Salman as he stands in a witness box (katghara). “Asim ke wajah se Himanshi ki sagai toot gai? (Did Himanshi’s engagement break because of Asim?)” Rajat asked and the actor responded, “Wo sagai kar k aai thi, maine unko roka ki mat karo (I tried to stop them as she was already engaged when she came to the show).”

Rajat then asked him, “Sidharth ko bhi aapne kaha Shehnaaz se bach ke rehne. Kul mila ke na to khud shadi karunga na karne dunga? Sabke chapter khatam karane me lage hain aap? (You also asked Sidharth Shukla to be wary of Shehnaaz. All in all, you won’t marry and neither will you let others marry? You are trying to end everyone’s chapters).” Salman then jokes, “Mera shuru nahi ho raha na sir. (That’s because my chapter isn’t beginning).”

 

As per reports, Mahira will be evicted on Monday’s episode after Salman postponed the elimination on Sunday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Arvind Kejriwal condemns Gargi College incident, promises harsh punishment
Arvind Kejriwal condemns Gargi College incident, promises harsh punishment
On SC verdict on quotas, Centre shifts blame on Congress; Oppn walks out
On SC verdict on quotas, Centre shifts blame on Congress; Oppn walks out
‘Highest concern for children’, says SC on death of infant at Shaheen Bagh
‘Highest concern for children’, says SC on death of infant at Shaheen Bagh
‘Public road can’t be blocked indefinitely’: SC to Centre on Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Public road can’t be blocked indefinitely’: SC to Centre on Shaheen Bagh protest
Thor director Taika Waititi blasts Apple MacBook keypads at Oscars 2020
Thor director Taika Waititi blasts Apple MacBook keypads at Oscars 2020
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
Watch | Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite wins big, Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor
Watch | Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite wins big, Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News