Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan says he won’t let people marry as he isn’t, Jitendra reveals what he did after kissing Ayushmann Khurrana

tv

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 15:24 IST

Actor Jitendra Kumar, who will be seen in his first Bollywood film as a lead with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubha Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, has revealed that he not only wiped his lips but even gargled with warm water after kissing Ayushmann for a scene in the film.

Jitendra, along with co-stars Neena Gupta and Ayushmann, visited the sets of Salman’s Bigg Boss 13 where Salman first joked about the much-talked about kiss and then asked Jitendra how he felt, gesturing if he wiped his lips afterwards. “Kissi wissi hui na (You guys kissed, right)?” Salman asks in a promo video as Ayushmann (looking at Jitendra) and says, “Kitna khush hai! (Just see how happy he is)!”.

Salman asks what did Jitendra do after kissing Ayushmann. Then actor then tells everyone, “Garam paani piya aur garaare kiye (drank warm water and gargled).” Salman is seen placing his head on Ayushmann’s shoulders as both laugh their hearts out. Salman is also seen preparing ‘pani puri’ for Neena, Ayushmann and Jitendra.

In a separate promotional video, senior journalist Rajat Sharma is seen questioning Salman as he stands in a witness box (katghara). “Asim ke wajah se Himanshi ki sagai toot gai? (Did Himanshi’s engagement break because of Asim?)” Rajat asked and the actor responded, “Wo sagai kar k aai thi, maine unko roka ki mat karo (I tried to stop them as she was already engaged when she came to the show).”

Rajat then asked him, “Sidharth ko bhi aapne kaha Shehnaaz se bach ke rehne. Kul mila ke na to khud shadi karunga na karne dunga? Sabke chapter khatam karane me lage hain aap? (You also asked Sidharth Shukla to be wary of Shehnaaz. All in all, you won’t marry and neither will you let others marry? You are trying to end everyone’s chapters).” Salman then jokes, “Mera shuru nahi ho raha na sir. (That’s because my chapter isn’t beginning).”

As per reports, Mahira will be evicted on Monday’s episode after Salman postponed the elimination on Sunday.

