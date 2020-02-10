Hrithik Roshan takes sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan for lunch, proves he’s a doting dad, see pic

bollywood

Actor Hrithik Roshan shared a picture with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, from their Sunday lunch together. In the picture, the boys and their actor dad alongwith two other boys can be sitting on a table.

Hrithik shared the picture as his Instagram story; missing from the scene was his wife, Sussanne Khan. Hrithik looks relaxed in the picture and can be seen sitting at the head of a table, with all the four boys around him. Both his sons are in green T-shirts. They are seen having a healthy lunch with pizzas on the table.

Hrithik has a successful year in 2019, with both his films, working at the box office. Both the films, Super 30 and War, were as different as they could get -- while Super 30 was the story of math teacher Anand Kumar of Bihar, who took it upon himself to train children from underprivileged backgrounds to crack the elite IITs. War was an out-an-out entertainer, an action thriller, which featured Hrithik as a former commando who goes rogue. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and was particularly lauded for the action sequences.

Hrithik Roshan often shares pictures of time spent with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Speaking about the success of the two films and how he has set his benchmark higher, he told Press Trust of India, “I was fortunate that I had films I was empowered by. I felt so much love and passion for these two films. From now on, I am going to set my benchmark higher. I felt more encouraged after the success. It is an important success for me.”

“My instincts were very strong and if it would have failed, then I would have been affected. The most important thing for us in creative life is to be able to trust our instincts and if your instincts gets reaffirmed and gets strengthened, it empowers you a lot,” he added.

Hrithik, who is yet to announce his next project, co-parents his boys with wife Sussanne Khan. The two, who married in 2000, decided to call it quits in 2014, much to the surprise of his fans. The ex-couple remain good friends.

