Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan books Eid 2021 for next, fans can’t get over the film’s title

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 14:44 IST

Actor Salman Khan has surprised his fans with his latest tweet, announcing that his next film will release on Eid next year. The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement and has titled the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

He wrote on Twitter, “Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI .... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...EID 2021 ...” However, his fans are surprised and wondering if it’s just a tentative name.

The film will be directed by Farhad Samjhi, who recently delivered hit multi-starrer comedy, Housefull 4. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda and several others. It collected Rs 194 crore at the domestic box office.

Farhad also took to Twitter to confirm the news. He wrote, “Thankful to the Almighty for this opportunity.... Excited to direct kabhi eid kabhi diwali starring @beingsalmankhan... story & produced by #SajidNadiadwala. Releasing EID 2021.”

Thankful to the Almighty for this opportunity.... Excited to direct kabhi eid kabhi diwali starring @beingsalmankhan... story & produced by #SajidNadiadwala.

Releasing EID 2021@NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Farhad Samji (@farhad_samji) January 10, 2020

A fan shared a funny meme on Twitter and asked, “Sach sach batao yaar bhai.. ye pakka mzaak kar rahe ho aap (Please tell the truth...this is definitely a joke).” Another reacted in shock, “Wait, what? Is someone hacked your Twitter????” One fan used his popular dialogue from the film Kick and tweeted, “Mere baare main itna mat socho Main dil Main aata hu samaj main nahi.” One more user wrote, “I’m sure this isn’t the final title. Who handle his Twitter account now?”

Sach sach batao yaar bhai.. ye pakka mzaak kar rahe ho aap pic.twitter.com/5sWeMowscb — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) January 10, 2020

He will now be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, set to release around Eid this year. It stars Disha Patani as the female lead. She had shared the screen space with the actor in 2019 film Bharat as well.

Salman was last seen in Dabangg 3 which hit theatres on December 20, 2020. The film was the third instalment in the hit franchise and collected Rs 144 crore at the domestic box office. The collections of the film were, however, lower than expected.

He also delivered another hit last year, Bharat. It featured Salman in different looks and starred Katrina Kaif as the female lead. Disha, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Sonali Kulkarni also had pivotal roles in the film. It had earned Rs 211 crore.

