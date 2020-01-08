Salman Khan gifts BMW M5 to Dabangg 3 villain Kiccha Sudeep, see pics

bollywood

Bollywood star Salman Khan has once again displayed his generous side as he gifted Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep with a BMW M5. Sudeep essayed the role of the main antagonist in their film together Dabangg 3.

Sharing pictures with the new mean machine and Salman, Sudeep wrote on Instagram, “Good always happens when u do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5.... .. a sweetest gesture. Thank u for the luv u have showered on me n my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with u n to have had u vist us.” Before Sudeep, Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj played the baddies in Dabangg and Dabangg 2.

Elaborating what was the hardest part of playing a villain in the Salman Khan-starrer, Sudeep had earlier said, “I had to look bigger than him, and that was the biggest responsibility. Otherwise, it will look like he is hitting a child. He (Salman’s character) has to defeat a man who looks bigger and stronger than him, that’s when the hero will stand out. And, I think that was a challenge for me.”

He also claimed he gelled with well Salman. “We (Salman and him) share similar thoughts. In such people’s presence, it’s better to be quiet and learn. He is a good guy and a very sweet person. If he likes you, he really likes you. Otherwise, you don’t exist.”

Third in Salman’s hit cop franchise, Dabangg 3 traces the origin story showing what made Chulbul Pandey the Robinhood cop of his area. The film had Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mahie Gill reprise their roles from previous Dabangg films. The film hit theatres on December 20 and has garnered Rs 141 crore at the domestic ticket windows as per a Boxofficeindia report.

