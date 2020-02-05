Amitabh Bachchan’s melancholic post after recent deaths in family, talks of ‘levels of sadness within’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 14:23 IST

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood and definitely the busiest among superstars of his generation. The septuagenarian actor, however, hinted about “the sadness within” as his thoughts were “plagued by the recent deaths in family and illnesses of others”.

After sharing happy memories on son Abhishek Bachchan’s 44th birthday about how he used to suck his two fingers as a toddler, he opened up about the recent death of his daughter Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law Ritu Nanda and illnesses of others. He wrote, “...plagued by recent passings away in the family .. illnesses of others and the uncertainty of it all crawls upon you in a devastation that unearths levels of sadness within and the inability to do any else.”

Amitabh Bachchan on way to a conference in Goa (left) and delivering a speech at the event (right).

He goes on to write how “suddenly the most normal acts seem to be so laboured and avoidable” and that “only those that are besieged can understand .. when the mind wishes to break through all of that and run into a canvas protected soft rubbered mattress.” Coming out of his thoughts and how he will overcome all of it, he says, “when the will and the strength of its bearing is depleted .. then shall one rise again in defiance. That then shall be the revelation of the power of one .. the power hitherto understood by none no more .. except by the own .. that is the writing ever written on stone ... in the end it shall just be me , be I .. and none other ..”

He ended it saying, “ when ever did the tear flows of this eye ever flow in the other .. the aloneness of one is the oneness of being alone .. for that be the ethos of life .. none other than the self is responsible for all that it desires to feel, reject, acquire and dissolve.”

Also read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor arrive with Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Elizabeth Hurley attend Armaan Jain’s reception. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda at Armaan Jain’s wedding.

Amitabh had several commitments this week from attending Armaan Jain’s wedding in Mumbai to flying to Goa to deliver a speech at a conference. Sharing a glimpse of his packed schedule, Amitabh wrote, “I travel in the morning .. drive to the venue .. deliver .. drive back .. travel back to home and then to keep a promise for the Special Child from ABEF .. and a marriage in the family .. an attendance , meeting lots of friends and relatives .. and a desire to retire early .. so ..”

In his recent blog, he had again talked about his health woes. He wrote about how “the back was bad, and the old injuries do play up .. degeneration of bones occur as age progresses .. happens .. but you repair and move .”

Follow @htshowbiz for more