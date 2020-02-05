Aishwarya Rai shares pics of Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday celebrations with Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional

bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan rang in his 44th birthday with family--wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya, and parents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Aishwarya took to Instagram to share sneak peeks of the intimate celebrations.

She shared pictures of the family posing with Abhishek’s birthday cake--a customised one, with several of his favourite things on it including a football, a phone with his birthday and age on it, and the logo of his kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers. “Always,” the post was captioned. He commented with a series of heart emojis.

Aishwarya also wished Abhishek with pictures featuring the two of them and their daughter Aaradhya. “HappyBirthday Babyyyy-Papaaaa. Love LOVE LOVE ALWAYS,” her Instagram post was captioned.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda also wished her brother Abhishek with an adorable Instagram post. She dug into her archives and shared a childhood photo of the two of them. “Forever and a day with you, on a bicycle built for two,” she wrote, followed by a heart and a cake emojis.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote an emotional blog post on Abhishek’s birthday. “It has dawned towards the 5th .. the birth of Abhishek , later at night .. the Breach Candy Hospital and the entire day has gone by in anxious anticipation for his arrival .. finally it happens and there is joy and celebration,” he wrote, thanking fans and well-wishers for their wishes.

“No matter how the years pass the child remains a child ever .. 44 years be his age today, but the little two finger sucking on his face ridden with childlike innocence never ever leaves you .. and may it never,” he wrote. He also took a moment to remember Ritu Nanda, who died last month, and said that he was “plagued by recents passings away in the family”. He then reflected on the circle of life.

Meanwhile, Abhishek will be seen next in Anurag Basu’s crime anthology Ludo, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur. He will also play the eponymous role in the Kahaani spin-off Bob Biswas, which traces the origin story of the killer-for-hire. His OTT debut Breathe 2 will also release soon on Amazon Prime Video.

