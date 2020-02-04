Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan: His 10 best pics with Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Amitabh from family album

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 20:51 IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan turns 44 on Wednesday and to celebrate, we are bringing you the best pictures from his family album. These are his photos with wife Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya, dad Amitabh Bachchan, mom Jaya Bachchan and other family members.

Abhishek was born on February 5, 1976 in Mumbai to actor parents. His grandfather is the renowned poet Harishvanshrai Bachchan. He attended school in Mumbai with other star kids and later made his Bollywood debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee in 2000. He starred opposite Kareena Kapoor, who also made her debut with the film.

He later went on to work with Aishwarya in multiple films such as Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Guru, Raavan and Dhoom 2. The couple fell in love and later got married in 2007 and welcomed daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

Check out their best pics:

Talking about their engagement, Aishwarya recently said that she was on the sets of Jodhaa Akhbar when Abhishek popped the question. “We’re doing Khawja Mere Khwaja, sitting as a bride, and I am like, oh my god this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre,” she said about the moment.

Talking about their married life, Aishwarya had said that they do argue with each other from time to time. “It has been 12 years and how many years before that we’ve known each other as friends. We’ve known each other through quite a long time. We’ve always conversed a lot and communicated a lot, in all its shades, in all the colours of the rainbow,” she had said in an interview.

Abhishek once sad that he finds his father's criticism difficult to deal with. “It’s very difficult. I have never said this, but it is. Because apart from being a co-star, a son, I’m also his biggest fan. And I genuinely say that. From the bottom of my heart, I believe that he is the greatest actor on earth,” Abhishek said in an interview.

