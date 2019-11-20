e-paper
Abhishek Bachchan remembers Aishwarya Rai’s father on his birthday: ‘Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared an Instagram post on the birth anniversary of his wife and actor Aishwarya Rai’s late father.

bollywood Updated: Nov 20, 2019 19:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhishek Bachchan’s message on his father-in-law’s birthday was appreciated by his fans.
Abhishek Bachchan’s message on his father-in-law’s birthday was appreciated by his fans.
         

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared a heartfelt wish for his late father-in-law, Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary. His wife and actor Aishwarya Rai also shared her father’s photograph on Wednesday.

Abhishek shared a picture of his ‘dad’ and wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you.” Fans loved seeing Abhishek’s sweet gesture for his father-in-law. “Sweetest thing on insta today,” wrote a fan. “When son-in-law turns into son. Hatsoff sir,” wrote another.

 

Aishwarya shared a picture of herself, her daughter Aaradhya and mom Vrinda Rai standing next to her father’s portrait. “We LOVE YOU ETERNALLY,” she captioned the post. The photo appears to have been clicked during Aaradhya’s recent eighth birthday celebrations.

 

Aishwarya’s father died in March 2017. A former Army biologist, Krishna Rai was in the intensive care at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai before he died on March 18.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals little girl in his arms is Kareena Kapoor, internet falls in love with throwback pic

Upon his death, actor Amitabh Bachchan had posted a long tweet: “Death has but one end .. and words cannot define it .” He also wrote on his blog, “Death.. the inevitable end… That call you wait anxiously knowing that it will come, and come it does to end all other calls .. glimpses of reactions in the mind, of the lost one, of those that shall reflect on the lost one .. and suddenly then in the midst of sorrow and grief among the grieved and grieving. That walk to the ultimate destination and the reality… Embracing the tragedy, the discussions on its transport, its rituals, its formalities… The custom, the tradition, the visitors with the sadness and the embrace of consolation, the last rites, the carriage, the placement, the cremation… What to say what to put out where to put to… All laden with grief and departure.”

