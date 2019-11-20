Abhishek Bachchan remembers Aishwarya Rai’s father on his birthday: ‘Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you’

bollywood

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared a heartfelt wish for his late father-in-law, Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary. His wife and actor Aishwarya Rai also shared her father’s photograph on Wednesday.

Abhishek shared a picture of his ‘dad’ and wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you.” Fans loved seeing Abhishek’s sweet gesture for his father-in-law. “Sweetest thing on insta today,” wrote a fan. “When son-in-law turns into son. Hatsoff sir,” wrote another.

Aishwarya shared a picture of herself, her daughter Aaradhya and mom Vrinda Rai standing next to her father’s portrait. “We LOVE YOU ETERNALLY,” she captioned the post. The photo appears to have been clicked during Aaradhya’s recent eighth birthday celebrations.

Aishwarya’s father died in March 2017. A former Army biologist, Krishna Rai was in the intensive care at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai before he died on March 18.

Upon his death, actor Amitabh Bachchan had posted a long tweet: “Death has but one end .. and words cannot define it .” He also wrote on his blog, “Death.. the inevitable end… That call you wait anxiously knowing that it will come, and come it does to end all other calls .. glimpses of reactions in the mind, of the lost one, of those that shall reflect on the lost one .. and suddenly then in the midst of sorrow and grief among the grieved and grieving. That walk to the ultimate destination and the reality… Embracing the tragedy, the discussions on its transport, its rituals, its formalities… The custom, the tradition, the visitors with the sadness and the embrace of consolation, the last rites, the carriage, the placement, the cremation… What to say what to put out where to put to… All laden with grief and departure.”

