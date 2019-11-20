Aishwarya Rai glows in red as she poses with Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya for family pics

bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared fresh pictures from the birthday celebrations of her daughter Aaradhya. The Bachchan family celebrated Aaradhya’s birthday with a house party on Saturday.

Aishwarya shared two pictures - in one, actor Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya and Aishwarya, all dressed for the Saturday party, pose for the camera at their home. She is dressed in a sequined red dress while Aaradhya is in a pretty cream sequined frock, and Abhishek keeps it Indian in a bandhgala and chudidar. In the second picture, Aaradhya sits in the floor, with her dress spread out and with a massive cutout showing her age (8) placed in front. In the background are colourful balloons and festoons.

Aaradhya’s birthday party was a major star kids’ event with a number of famous names in attendance. Names included Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son, AbRam, who came with his parents, Karan Johar, who was seen with his twins - Ruhi and Yash and other star kids.

November also happens to be the birth month of Aishwarya. For the occasion, Aishwarya with Abhishek and Aaradhya flew off to Rome. She also had an advertisement commitment.

On the work front, Aishwarya will begin work on Mani Ratnam’s ambitious next, the Tamil language film, Ponniyin Selvan, based on the Tamil classic of the same name. It tells the story of one of the most famous Chola rulers of the state.

Aishwarya’s last film, Fanney Khan, did not fare well at the box office. Aishwarya’s last hit film was Aye Dil Hai Mushkil, where she was paired with Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan, the latter in a brief role.

There were strong rumours that she could work with her Devdas director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi’s biopic. While she was to essay the role of noted Punjabi poet Amrita Pritam (who was reportedly in a long relationship with Sahir), Abhishek was to play Sahir. It was later reported that she will not feature in the film.

