Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan to star in Sahir Ludhianvi biopic?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan are easily one of the most sought-after couples in Bollywood. Their posts on social media are eagerly followed by fans, while all their public appearances tend to go viral. However, they haven’t been seen together on big screen for a while now.

If a report in Mid Day is to be believed the couple may star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film, a biopic on Sahir Ludhianvi. While Abhishek will be seen as the famous Bollywood lyricist, Aishwarya will play the role of the celebrated Punjabi poetess Amrita Pritam. Incidentally, Bhansali’s film on Sahir-Amrita love story has in the pipeline for a long time.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan enjoy a huge fan following.

However, there have been a number of names floating around for the role of Amrita Pritam. It was initially reported that Priyanka Chopra was being considered for the role. Next, Deepika Padukone, who has worked in three films by Bhansali, too was reportedly considered for the project.

Also read | Koffee With Karan 6: Kareena Kapoor defeats Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn takes home an Audi

According to reports, at one time, Shah Rukh Khan too was being considered by Bhansali to play the legendary lyricist. However, no confirmation has been forthcoming from the director who recently confirmed a project with Salman Khan.

A statement by Prerna Singh,CEO of Bhansali Productions, read, “There has always been curiousity when it comes to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film. While the fans celebrated his recent success at the Mirchi Music Awards with Padmaavat sweeping the album of the year and SLB winning the Music Composer of the year, they are also awaiting details on his next. Bringing in his birthday, SLB puts all speculations to rest as he announces his next directorial. The magic of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was missed by fans for 19 years and left them waiting for the director-actor to reunite. After Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, SLB and Salman Khan come together in a love story.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 16:14 IST