Malang box office day 2: Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur’s film holds fort at Rs 15.60 cr, Shikara stands at Rs 3 cr

bollywood

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 12:21 IST

Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles, showed decent improvement on Saturday with a collection of Rs 8.89 crore. The film has earned a total of Rs 15.60 crore in two days of its release.

Sharing the day-wise collection of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Malang witnesses substantial growth on Day 2, despite #Delhi having limited screenings... Should score on Day 3 [Sun] as well... Eyes Rs 24 cr [+/-] weekend - the highest for #AdityaRoyKapur [solo hero films]... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr. Total: Rs 15.60 cr. India biz.”

Malang is Aditya’s highest opening solo film. Sharing the opening figures of his earlier film, Taran had tweeted on Saturday, “AdityaRoyKapur versus #AdityaRoyKapur... *Day 1* biz...2013: Aashiqui2 Rs 6.25 cr. 2014: Daawat-E-Ishq Rs 3.72 cr. 2016: Fitoor Rs 3.61 cr. 2017: Ok Jaanu Rs 4.08 cr. 2020: Malang Rs 6.71 cr. Note: Solo hero films only. Hence, YJHD and Kalank not included.India biz.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. It released alongside Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara and Hollywood film Birds of Prey.

Shikara showed little growth on Saturday and earned Rs 1.85 crore. It had opened at Rs 1.20 crore and has made Rs 3.05 crore in two days. Sharing the box office collections of the film on Twitter, Taran wrote, “Shikara improves on Day 2 [rarity for a film starring newcomers]... Needs to gain ground on Day 3 [Sun]... Also needs to hold on to Day 1 levels on Day 4 [Mon] + trend well on remaining weekdays for a decent total... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.85 cr. Total: Rs 3.05 cr. India biz.” The film revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to be the highest grossing film of the year 2020 and is still running in theatres. It collected Rs 2.76 crore on Saturday and now stands at a total of Rs 263.43 crore at the domestic box office. “Tanhaji is unstoppable, yet again... More than doubles its numbers on [fifth] Sat... #AjayDevgn’s 100th film is enjoying an enviable run, inching closer to Rs 275 cr mark... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.76 cr. Total: Rs 263.43 cr. India biz,” Taran wrote on Twitter.

Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F’s JawaaniJaaneman, which released last week, is also running in theatres and has collected Rs 22.83 crore so far. Calling the collections of the film similar to Saif’s 2018 film Baazaar, Taran tweeted, “JawaaniJaaneman is trending similar to #Baazaar... Biz got slight boost at select metros on [second] Sat... #Delhi - where #JJ is faring well - affected due to limited screenings... [Week 2] Fri 1.04 cr, Sat 1.58 cr. Total: Rs 22.83 cr. India biz.”

