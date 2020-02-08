Malang box office day 1: Disha-Aditya film records 3rd best opening of 2020 at Rs 6 cr, Shikara collects Rs 75 lakh

bollywood

Malang, starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles, opened as per expectations at the box office on Friday. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

According to a report in Box Office India, the film earned an estimated Rs 6 crore on day one. This is the third-best opening of the year for a Bollywood film after Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which had opened at Rs 15.10 crore and Street Dancer 3D which had collected Rs 10.26 crore on the day of its release. The film is expected to show growth during the weekend but may have restricted growth on Saturday in Delhi as the capital goes to elections.

Earlier, trade analyst Girish Johar had told Hindustan Times that the film has a restricted appeal to the audience. “It will mainly be attracting tier 1 and tier 2 cities. The trailer is very intriguing and has a restricted appeal to the audience, unlike other Mohit Suri films in the past. It will appeal to certain kind of audiences in the metro cities only. It is not an all out masala entertainer or commercial film.”

However, the film couldn’t impress the critics. The HT review of the film read, “Thirty minutes into the film and you can easily predict what is going to happen next. The non-linear narrative doesn’t do any good either because the time span being covered is only five years so you can’t really make out if the characters are in the present day or not.”

The Mohit Suri film released alongside Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara and Hollywood film Birds of Prey. The report states Shikara collected around Rs 75 crore on day one. Birds of Prey, meanwhile, got positive reviews with the HT review of the film calling it a “vibrantly violent DCEU gem”.

