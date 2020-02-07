Diet Sabya calls Disha Patani’s Malang look a ‘gandi copy’ of Sarah Jessica Parker’s from Sex And The City

bollywood

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 10:33 IST

Actor Disha Patani’s look for the title track of her latest offering, Malang, seems to be inspired by an outfit worn by Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City. Diet Sabya, the Instagram account that calls out fashion plagiarism has called Disha’s look a ‘gandi copy’.

Disha is seen in a silver two-piece set layered with white multi slits overall, in the song Hui Malang. A fan sent Diet Sabya a picture of Disha Patani from Hui Malang, and then a picture of Carrie Bradshaw from the scene where Carrie walks the ramp and falls on stage. Sharing a screenshot of the fan’s DM’s on their Instagram story, Diet Sabya jokingly wrote, “We don’t see it.”

Hui Malang shows Disha setting the stage on fire with her sensuous moves. The foot-tapping number has been penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Haarsh Limbachiyaa and crooned by Asees Kaur.

About her role in Malang, Disha had recently told IANS, “Every individual has her own reality, and every action she takes, she feels, is justified in the situation that she lives. That is what my character is about. For example, there are psychopath killers and, of course, what they are doing is not right! So when the audience watches the film, I do not want them to get inspired by her actions and try them in reality. It is a work of fiction.”

Also read: Milind Soman shares nude throwback pic from 1991, wife Ankita says ‘that’s exactly why I arrived’

Anil had said about his role, “It’s a good enough gap to play a cop otherwise people will say it’s repetitive. I took it up because it was a fascinating role. But it isn’t that I walk into a set and I know every beat of how to perform. That comes when you prep at home and sometimes when you’re on set, you realise it isn’t working.

Directed by Mohit Suri and featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, Malang hit theatres on Friday. Malang is set in Goa and the story revolves around four characters. The film also features Kunal Khemu, Amruta Khanvilkar and Shaad Randhawa.

Follow @htshowbiz for more