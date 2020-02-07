Milind Soman shares nude throwback pic from 1991, wife Ankita says ‘that’s exactly why I arrived’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 10:08 IST

Actor Milind Soman took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from his modelling days back in 1991. The picture has received a lot of love, including from his wife Ankita Konwar.

Sharing the picture, Milind informed us that it was taken at the Ridge in Delhi, back in 1991. Wearing nothing, Milind is kneeling by the woods. Appearing God-like, Milind can be seen looking away from the camera. The picture immediately went viral. It also got a comment from Ankita, who wrote, “And that’s exactly why I arrived hello lover.” Milind replied saying ‘all for you’.

Many fans wrote in to show their admiration. One fan wrote: “More like Throw Caution Thursday. Rahul Khanna and now you. Hai!” while another said, “Wow! This picture tells a story in itself. As if a young wolf just came back to its human form after his first transition. And so utterly hot and delicious to llok at! You rock, Mr. SO_SO_SO_MAN! Wow! This picture tells a story in itself. As if a young wolf just came back to its human form after his first transition. And so utterly hot and delicious to llok at! You rock, Mr. SO_SO_SO_MAN!”

Milind Soman in 1991. ( Instagram )

The picture is a testimony to how fit Milind is; age has only added a few greys, it seems. The actor was a leading model in the 1990s, having appeared in many leading advertisements of the day. His nude picture with model Madhu Sapre for a brand shoot became hugely controversial. Milind has appeared in a number of films too.

Milind and Ankita are passionate about fitness and often share pictures and videos from their participation in various runs and marathons across the country.

Milind and Ankita married in April 2018 after dating for few years. Ankita had shared many pictures from their wedding. “Love always finds it’s way #foreveryouandi,” Ankita captioned a photo from their wedding mandap. “Then love knew it was called love. And when I lifted my eyes to your name, suddenly your heart showed me my way - #pabloneruda #myman#foreveryouandi #love,” she had captioned another photograph.

Thursday was memorable as another actor shared a nude picture. Actor Rahul Khanna shared a picture, where he has nothing but the back of a mirror to cover his modesty even as he smiles cheekily at the camera.

