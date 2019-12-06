Milind Soman shares throwback photo from 2003, wife Ankita Konwar asks ‘Shall we get married again?’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 20:28 IST

Milind Soman took his fans on a trip down the memory lane as he shared a picture of himself from 2003 on Instagram, when he was 38 years old. He captioned it, “#throwbackthursday 2003! Age 38.”

The throwback photo was flooded with compliments from fans. “Time stopped for you,” one Instagram user wrote, while another commented, “At 38...u were looking 23.”

Milind’s wife Ankita Konwar was also blown away by the timeless picture and commented, “Umm shall we get married again?” He replied, “Anyday, anywhere,” followed by two heart emojis.

In an interaction with Humans Of Bombay, Ankita opened up about her love story with Milind. She met him while she was working as a flight attendant with Air Asia.

She said, “I was staying in a hotel with my colleagues. Once, in the lobby, I saw a tall, rugged man. It was Milind Soman! I was a big fan! So I went to say hello, but he was busy. A few days later, I saw him again at the hotel’s nightclub. I kept looking at him & he was staring at me too! My friends urged me to go talk to him. So I asked if he’d like to dance & he obliged! There was a vibe–I could feel it!”

A week later, Milind and Ankita met for dinner, and began texting frequently and going on dates. However, she was scared of getting fully involved as she was still grieving over the sudden demise of her ex-boyfriend.

“I still couldn’t bring myself to get fully involved. Until one day, I told him that because of my past, with my boyfriend, there was a part of me that couldn’t let go. To which he said, ‘When I fell in love with you, I fell in love with all of you. Even the part that carries the burden of your past. So don’t be afraid, we’re in this together.’ That’s when I knew–this was the man for me!” she said.

After being in a relationship for five years, Milind and Ankita tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug on April 22, 2018. They also exchanged marital vows in two other ceremonies – a white wedding in Spain under a waterfall and another ceremony at Cape Finisterre.

Follow @htshowbiz for more